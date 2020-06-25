By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Don Simon Pineapple & Coconut Juice Drink 1.5Ltr

Don Simon Pineapple & Coconut Juice Drink 1.5Ltr
£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml

Product Description

  • Fruit Juice Drink. With Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate 10%, Orange Juice from Concentrate 5%, Sugar, Coconut Water 1%, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum, Carboximetilcellulose and Pectine), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Sweetener: Sucralose and Flavouring, Fruit Content: 15%

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.Best before date / Batch: See pack top.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • JGC, S.A.,
  • Jorge Juan, 73,
  • 28009 Madrid,
  • España.

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 83 kJ (20 Kcal)
Fat0,0 g
of which saturates0,0 g
Carbohydrate4,8 g
of which sugar4,8 g
Protein0,1 g
Salt0,01 g

Taste of Summer Holidays.

5 stars

Fantastic juice, flavour is awesome love the combination. Very refreshing but sadly out of stock. Please keep this item as you can't get it anywhere else.

