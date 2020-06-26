By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gu Free From Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2 X 83G

3.5(2)Write a review
Gu Free From Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2 X 83G
£ 3.50
£2.11/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Biscuit Base with a Caramel Layer, Topped with Caramel & Coconut Cream.
  • One layer of caramel sauce, and another of caramel and coconut cream topped on our crumbly gluten-free biscuit. This caramel was developed specifically for this product by our Head Chef Fred Ponnavoy. Free from puds with Gü's fabulously full-on flavour. After a labour of love in the Gü kitchen, we think we've finally cracked it - free from puddings with all the famous indulgence and taste of Gü. Gluten-free and suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
  • We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, and soufflé is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
  • Gü is a registered trademark of Noble Desserts Holdings Limited.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Gluten free
  • Coconut cream alternative
  • Pack size: 166G

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Cream (27%), Aromatic Caramel (14%) (Sugar, Water, Flavour, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Pectin, Modified Starch)), Biscuit Crumb (13%) (Gluten Free Flour Blend (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Rice Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Dairy Free Vegan Alternative to Cream Cheese (Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Coconut Oil (8%), Demerara Sugar, Water, Dark Brown Sugar, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Caramel (1.6%) (Sugar, Water), Sugar, Thickener (Modified Starch), Sea Salt, Starch, Gelling Agent (Agar)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg and Nuts.

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0-5°C. Don't freeze me.

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me cold.

Warnings

  • Handle glass ramekin with care.

Name and address

Return to

  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
Net Contents

2 x 83g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g83 g (ramekin)
Energy 1445 kJ1199 kJ
-346 kcal287 kcal
Fat (g)2017
of which saturates (g)1613
Carbohydrate (g)3933
of which sugars (g)2722
Fibre (g)0.50.4
Protein (g)1.61.3
Salt (g)0.510.43

Safety information

Handle glass ramekin with care.

Using Product Information

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Love these they are so tasty.

5 stars

A bit sickly

2 stars

This isn’t really like a cheesecake. More like a mousse on a cheesecake base and very sweet. I won’t buy again but may try the other GF flavours.

