Gu Free From Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2 X 83G

A bit sickly
This isn’t really like a cheesecake. More like a mousse on a cheesecake base and very sweet. I won’t buy again but may try the other GF flavours.
Coconut Cream (27%), Aromatic Caramel (14%) (Sugar, Water, Flavour, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Pectin, Modified Starch)), Biscuit Crumb (13%) (Gluten Free Flour Blend (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Rice Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Dairy Free Vegan Alternative to Cream Cheese (Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Coconut Oil (8%), Demerara Sugar, Water, Dark Brown Sugar, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Caramel (1.6%) (Sugar, Water), Sugar, Thickener (Modified Starch), Sea Salt, Starch, Gelling Agent (Agar)
Keep me chilled, 0-5°C. Don't freeze me.
2 x 83g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|83 g (ramekin)
|Energy
|1445 kJ
|1199 kJ
|-
|346 kcal
|287 kcal
|Fat (g)
|20
|17
|of which saturates (g)
|16
|13
|Carbohydrate (g)
|39
|33
|of which sugars (g)
|27
|22
|Fibre (g)
|0.5
|0.4
|Protein (g)
|1.6
|1.3
|Salt (g)
|0.51
|0.43
Handle glass ramekin with care.
Love these they are so tasty.
This isn’t really like a cheesecake. More like a mousse on a cheesecake base and very sweet. I won’t buy again but may try the other GF flavours.