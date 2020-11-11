By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soft Caramel Shortbread Rounds 400G

Tesco Soft Caramel Shortbread Rounds 400G
£ 4.00
£1.00/100g

New

One shortbread round
  • Energy433kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2165kJ / 518kcal

Product Description

  • All butter shortbread with caramel pieces.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (31%), Caramel Pieces (14%) [Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Apple Purée, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Whey (Milk), Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Lactic Acid, Rice Extract], Sugar, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made using EU & Non EU butter and EU caramel.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Tin. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shortbread round (20g)
Energy2165kJ / 518kcal433kJ / 104kcal
Fat28.0g5.6g
Saturates17.1g3.4g
Carbohydrate59.4g11.9g
Sugars17.7g3.5g
Fibre3.4g0.7g
Protein5.4g1.1g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

