By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Skittles & Friends Selection Box 150.5G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Skittles & Friends Selection Box 150.5G
£ 2.00
£1.33/100g

Product Description

  • Mars - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). Milky Way - Milk Chocolate with a light whipped white centre (62%). Skittles - Chewy candies in a crisp sugar shell with fruit flavours. Skittles Sours - Chewy candies in a crisp sugar shell with sour fruit flavours. Skittles Darkside - Chewy candies in a crisp sugar shell with fruit flavours.
  • Mars - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g
  • Milky Way - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 15.5g
  • Skittles - Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 18g
  • Skittles Sours - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 45g
  • Skittles Darkside - Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 18g
  • Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150.5G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Warnings

  • Skittles, Skittles Sours, Skittles Darkside Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

150.5g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Skittles, Skittles Sours, Skittles Darkside Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.

    • Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • A Bag of Skittles® Sours® Plus Fun Size Mars®
    • Milky Way®
    • Skittles® Fruits x2
    • Skittles® Dark Side x2

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
    Energy1862kJ335kJ (4%)
    -443kcal80kcal (4%)
    Fat16g2.8g (4%)
    of which saturates7.7g1.4g (7%)
    Carbohydrate71g13g (5%)
    of which sugars62g11g (12%)
    Protein3.9g0.7g (1%)
    Salt0.43g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • A Bag of Skittles® Sours® Plus Fun Size Mars®
    • Milky Way®
    • Skittles® Fruits x2
    • Skittles® Dark Side x2

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acid Citric Acid, Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Colours E163, E162, E170, E100, E132, E160a, E133, Acidity Regulator E331, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Radish)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 45g (%*)
    Energy1681kJ756kJ (9%)
    -396kcal178kcal (9%)
    Fat4.0g1.8g (3%)
    of which saturates2.3g1.0g (5%)
    Carbohydrate88g40g (15%)
    of which sugars73g33g (37%)
    Protein0g0g (0%)
    Salt0.02g&lt;0.01g (< 1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • A Bag of Skittles® Sours® Plus Fun Size Mars®
    • Milky Way®
    • Skittles® Fruits x2
    • Skittles® Dark Side x2

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acid Citric Acid, Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Modified Starch, Colours E162, E163, E170, E132, E100, E160a, E133, Acidity Regulator E331, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Radish), Emulsifier Lecithin

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
    Energy1674kJ301kJ (4%)
    -395kcal71kcal (4%)
    Fat4.2g0.8g (1%)
    of which saturates2.4g0.4g (2%)
    Carbohydrate89g16g (6%)
    of which sugars74g13g (14%)
    Protein0g0g (0%)
    Salt0.02g&lt;0.01g (< 1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • A Bag of Skittles® Sours® Plus Fun Size Mars®
    • Milky Way®
    • Skittles® Fruits x2
    • Skittles® Dark Side x2

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acids Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Modified Starch, Colours E162, E163, E170, E160a, E100, E132, E133, Acidity Regulator E331, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
    Energy1683kJ303kJ (4%)
    -397kcal71kcal (4%)
    Fat4.2g0.8g (1%)
    of which saturates2.3g0.4g (2%)
    Carbohydrate89g16g (6%)
    of which sugars74g13g (14%)
    Protein0g0g (0%)
    Salt0.02g&lt;0.01g (< 1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • A Bag of Skittles® Sours® Plus Fun Size Mars®
    • Milky Way®
    • Skittles® Fruits x2
    • Skittles® Dark Side x2

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 15.5g (%*)
    Energy1864kJ289kJ (3%)
    -443kcal69kcal (3%)
    Fat15g23g (3%)
    of which saturates7.2g1.1g (6%)
    Carbohydrate73g11g (4%)
    of which sugars66g10g (11%)
    Protein3.3g0.5g (1%)
    Salt0.53g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here