Skittles & Friends Selection Box 150.5G

Product Description
- Mars - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). Milky Way - Milk Chocolate with a light whipped white centre (62%). Skittles - Chewy candies in a crisp sugar shell with fruit flavours. Skittles Sours - Chewy candies in a crisp sugar shell with sour fruit flavours. Skittles Darkside - Chewy candies in a crisp sugar shell with fruit flavours.
- Mars - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g
- Milky Way - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 15.5g
- Skittles - Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 18g
- Skittles Sours - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 45g
- Skittles Darkside - Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 18g
- Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150.5G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Warnings
- Skittles, Skittles Sours, Skittles Darkside Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
150.5g ℮
Safety information
Skittles, Skittles Sours, Skittles Darkside Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
- Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
- Suitable for vegetarians
- A Bag of Skittles® Sours® Plus Fun Size Mars®
- Milky Way®
- Skittles® Fruits x2
- Skittles® Dark Side x2
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 18g (%*) Energy 1862kJ 335kJ (4%) - 443kcal 80kcal (4%) Fat 16g 2.8g (4%) of which saturates 7.7g 1.4g (7%) Carbohydrate 71g 13g (5%) of which sugars 62g 11g (12%) Protein 3.9g 0.7g (1%) Salt 0.43g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
- Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
- Suitable for vegetarians
- A Bag of Skittles® Sours® Plus Fun Size Mars®
- Milky Way®
- Skittles® Fruits x2
- Skittles® Dark Side x2
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acid Citric Acid, Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Colours E163, E162, E170, E100, E132, E160a, E133, Acidity Regulator E331, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Radish)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 45g (%*) Energy 1681kJ 756kJ (9%) - 396kcal 178kcal (9%) Fat 4.0g 1.8g (3%) of which saturates 2.3g 1.0g (5%) Carbohydrate 88g 40g (15%) of which sugars 73g 33g (37%) Protein 0g 0g (0%) Salt 0.02g <0.01g (< 1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
- Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
- Suitable for vegetarians
- A Bag of Skittles® Sours® Plus Fun Size Mars®
- Milky Way®
- Skittles® Fruits x2
- Skittles® Dark Side x2
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acid Citric Acid, Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Modified Starch, Colours E162, E163, E170, E132, E100, E160a, E133, Acidity Regulator E331, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Radish), Emulsifier Lecithin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 18g (%*) Energy 1674kJ 301kJ (4%) - 395kcal 71kcal (4%) Fat 4.2g 0.8g (1%) of which saturates 2.4g 0.4g (2%) Carbohydrate 89g 16g (6%) of which sugars 74g 13g (14%) Protein 0g 0g (0%) Salt 0.02g <0.01g (< 1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
- Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
- Suitable for vegetarians
- A Bag of Skittles® Sours® Plus Fun Size Mars®
- Milky Way®
- Skittles® Fruits x2
- Skittles® Dark Side x2
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acids Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Modified Starch, Colours E162, E163, E170, E160a, E100, E132, E133, Acidity Regulator E331, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 18g (%*) Energy 1683kJ 303kJ (4%) - 397kcal 71kcal (4%) Fat 4.2g 0.8g (1%) of which saturates 2.3g 0.4g (2%) Carbohydrate 89g 16g (6%) of which sugars 74g 13g (14%) Protein 0g 0g (0%) Salt 0.02g <0.01g (< 1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
- Unwrap the rainbow, taste the rainbow
- Suitable for vegetarians
- A Bag of Skittles® Sours® Plus Fun Size Mars®
- Milky Way®
- Skittles® Fruits x2
- Skittles® Dark Side x2
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 15.5g (%*) Energy 1864kJ 289kJ (3%) - 443kcal 69kcal (3%) Fat 15g 23g (3%) of which saturates 7.2g 1.1g (6%) Carbohydrate 73g 11g (4%) of which sugars 66g 10g (11%) Protein 3.3g 0.5g (1%) Salt 0.53g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020