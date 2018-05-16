By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Americana 8 X 5" Soft Floured Baps

£ 1.20
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • 5'' Soft Floured Baps
  • A fully baked, fully sliced soft white bap, topped with flour. Ideal for chip butties, breakfast baps or filling favourites.
  • 116-124mm in diameter
  • Classic range
  • Made the American way
  • Halal Certification Europe

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Salt, Emulsifiers (E472e, E471), Preservative (E282), Flour Treatment Agent (E300)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds

Storage

Can be stored until the best before date if stored at -18°C or below.Once defrosted, store in a cool dry place in a sealed bag and use within 4 days. Do not store defrosted products at chilled temperatures as this will accelerate staling. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For best before, see front of bag.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try serving with cold meats or grilled chicken and salad as a delicious sandwich option.
  • Preparation Instructions
  • To defrost: remove the packs required from the box and lie flat.
  • Allow to defrost at room temperature for approximately 1 hour.

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Lantmännen Unibake UK Ltd,
  • Maidstone Road,
  • Kingston,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • Buckinghamshire,
  • MK10 0BD.

Return to

  • Quality Assurance
  • If for any reason you are not satisfied with this product please return the pack to our Quality Assurance department at the address shown stating when and where purchased. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Lantmännen Unibake UK Ltd,
  • Maidstone Road,
  • Kingston,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • Buckinghamshire,
  • MK10 0BD.
  • 01276 850500
  • www.americana.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x Floured Baps

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer Bap (89g)
Energy1090 kJ (259 kcal)970 kJ (231 kcal)
Fat3.5g3.1g
of which saturates1.2g1.1g
Carbohydrates47.7g42.5g
of which sugars5.7g5.1g
Fibre1.2g1.1g
Protein8.5g7.6g
Salt0.87g0.77g

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

