Americana 8 X 5" Soft Floured Baps

Product Description
- 5'' Soft Floured Baps
- A fully baked, fully sliced soft white bap, topped with flour. Ideal for chip butties, breakfast baps or filling favourites.
- 116-124mm in diameter
- Classic range
- Made the American way
- Halal Certification Europe
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Salt, Emulsifiers (E472e, E471), Preservative (E282), Flour Treatment Agent (E300)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds
Storage
Can be stored until the best before date if stored at -18°C or below.Once defrosted, store in a cool dry place in a sealed bag and use within 4 days. Do not store defrosted products at chilled temperatures as this will accelerate staling. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For best before, see front of bag.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try serving with cold meats or grilled chicken and salad as a delicious sandwich option.
- Preparation Instructions
- To defrost: remove the packs required from the box and lie flat.
- Allow to defrost at room temperature for approximately 1 hour.
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
Name and address
- Lantmännen Unibake UK Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- Buckinghamshire,
- MK10 0BD.
Return to
- Quality Assurance
- If for any reason you are not satisfied with this product please return the pack to our Quality Assurance department at the address shown stating when and where purchased. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Lantmännen Unibake UK Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- Buckinghamshire,
- MK10 0BD.
- 01276 850500
- www.americana.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x Floured Baps
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per Bap (89g)
|Energy
|1090 kJ (259 kcal)
|970 kJ (231 kcal)
|Fat
|3.5g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrates
|47.7g
|42.5g
|of which sugars
|5.7g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|8.5g
|7.6g
|Salt
|0.87g
|0.77g
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020