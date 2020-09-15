Paddle Creek Malborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc
- In Marlborough, New Zealand's most prestigious viticultura region, the purity and intensity of the light, cool sea breezes develop the unique flavours of gooseberries, passion fruit and guava found in this Sauvignon Blanc.
- 9.5 UK Units per bottle
- Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
- Registered with The Vegan Society
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Sourced from vineyards in the Marlborough region, this intense Sauvignon Blanc is alive with a myriad of flavours dominated by gooseberry, passionfruit, fresh citrus and herbaceous aromas
Region of Origin
Marlborough
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.5
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Marlborough Vintners
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Johan Gerber
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- Fruit is selected from progressively later ripening vineyard blocks during harvest.Grapes are destemmed and transferred to be pressed where the free-run juice is separated with remaining fruit lightly pressed.The juice is clarified, inoculated with a select range of yeasts and racked into stainless steel tanks. Slow,temperature-controlled fermentation with a short period of yeast lees contact,the wine is racked for final blending and bottled young to retain the fresh,crisp and elegant varietal characters.
History
- The Marlborough wine region is by far New Zealand's largest, accounting for three quarters of the country's wine production, 70% of its vineyard area and 85% of its wine exports. The philosophy of is to produce fine, distinctly regional Super Premium wines that are elegant and assertive, with glorious fruit flavours. Marlborough Vintners produces wines from the renowned regions of Marlborough and Hawke's Bay.
Regional Information
- The Marlborough region is famous for its vibrant Sauvignon Blanc; the varietal that introduced elegant cool climate New Zealand wines to the world. We're proud to be at the heart of the region with two locations in Marlborough where we produce award-winning Sauvignon Blanc as well as other varietals. Marlborough is New Zealand's largest and most renowned wine growing region. Characterised by a temperate, maritime climate, it produces intense, aromatic wines with trademark acidity.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand
Name and address
Net Contents
750ml ℮
