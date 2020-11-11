Galaxy Caramel Truffle Chocolate Gift Box 212G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate (53%) with a smooth filling (26%) and a caramel filling (21%).
- Galaxy® milk chocolate with smooth caramel & velvety truffle centre
- Untwist and unleash the truffly side of Galaxy®
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 212G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Lactose, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain: Almond, Hazelnut, Wheat, Barley.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 21.2g
Name and address
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Return to
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
212g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 21.2g
|/ (%*)
|Energy
|2202kJ
|454kJ
|(5%)
|-
|527kcal
|108kcal
|(5%)
|Fat
|29.0g
|6.0g
|(9%)
|of which saturates
|18.6g
|3.8g
|(19%)
|Carbohydrate
|59.6g
|12.3g
|(5%)
|of which sugars
|52.2g
|10.8g
|(12%)
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.1g
|(2%)
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.06g
|(1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 21.2g
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020