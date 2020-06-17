Clipper Organic Fairtrade Decaffeinated 40 Tea Bags 116G
Product Description
- Decaffeinated organic everyday tea
- UK's most natural decaf*
- *We decaffeinate our organic tea using CO2 to gently bubble the caffeine out, rather than using chemical solvents such as methylene chloride & ethyl acetate, which let's just say, aren't very Clipper. The CO2 method is approved for organic products, as a more natural way to decaffeinate. CO2 doesn't leave behind any residues either, just lovely tasty tea.
- Plastic-free tea bags**
- **Bags More to Feel Good About These tea bags are sealed with PLA which is a bio-polymer made from a renewable, natural and non-GM plant source. They are completely free of plastic made from fossil fuel, such as polypropylene. This is the plastic that's left behind when normal tea bags break down. You can pop our tea bags into your food waste bin and they will fully biodegrade.
- A robust blend of Fairtrade and Organic teas, chosen because they keep their rich, bright character, even after they've been decaffeinated.
- Born in Dorset in 1984, Clipper is a different type of tea company. Dedicated to making the best-tasting tea, we only use the highest quality sources, never add anything artificial and strive to improve the welfare of workers and their families. No wonder Clipper tastes so good.
- Certified Carbon Neutral® product
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-EU Agriculture
- This carton is biodegradable and can be recycled
- Organic
- Fairtrade
- Natural, fair & delicious
- Made with pure, natural ingredients and a clear conscience
- Pack size: 116G
Information
Ingredients
Decaffeinated Organically Grown Black Tea, Tea: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade standards, total 100%
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Blended and packed in the UK. Tea not from the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Make the Perfect Cup of Tea
- This is how we do it: Always use fresh water, pour it over the tea bag whilst it's still boiling and allow to brew for 2-4 minutes. The rest is up to you.
Number of uses
40 Count
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- 2 Riverview,
- The Meadows Business Park,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB,
- United Kingdom.
Importer address
- Natural Brands Pty Ltd,
- Suite 12,
- 40 Robert St,
- Rozelle,
- NSW 2039.
Distributor address
- Wessanen Nederland Holding BV,
- Hoogoorddreef 5,
- 1101 BA Amsterdam,
- Zuidoost,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- If this product does not reach you in perfect condition, please contact us at help@clipper-teas.com
- Kallo Foods Ltd Trading as Clipper Teas
Net Contents
116g
