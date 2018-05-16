By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Free From Cookie Selection 264G

Tesco Finest Free From Cookie Selection 264G
£ 4.00
£1.52/100g
One average cookie
  • Energy460kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2089kJ

Product Description

  • Gluten free Belgian dark chocolate, sour cherry and Luxardo®Kirsch cookie. Gluten free all butter Belgian white chocolate and Christmas spiced cookie.
  • A selection of delicious gluten free all butter crumbly cookies, for an indulgent treat at Christmas. This selection contains two delicious gluten free Belgian chocolate cookies, for an indulgent treat this Christmas. Belgian dark chocolate with sour cherries & Luxardo(R) Kirsch and Belgian chocolate with warm Christmas spices.
  • Pack size: 264G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

132g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2089kJ460kJ500kcal110kcal
Fat25.9g5.7g
Saturates15.5g3.4g
Carbohydrate58.0g12.8g
Sugars33.0g7.3g
Fibre3.9g0.9g
Protein6.7g1.5g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • One cookie
    • Energy462kJ 111kcal
      6%
    • Fat6.0g
      9%
    • Saturates3.6g
      18%
    • Sugars7.3g
      8%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2100kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (23%), Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chunks (16%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Soya Flour, Sour Cherries (5%) [Sour Cherry, Sugar, Fructose Syrup, Dextrose, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil], Raisins (5%), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Luxardo®Kirsch (1.5%), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder.

    Luxardo (R) is a registered trademark of Girolamo Luxardo S.p.A. Tesco Stores Ltd., is an authorised user thereof. All rights reserved.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy2100kJ462kJ503kcal111kcal
    Fat27.3g6.0g
    Saturates16.2g3.6g
    Carbohydrate54.4g12.0g
    Sugars33.4g7.3g
    Fibre5.0g1.1g
    Protein7.3g1.6g
    Salt0.7g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

