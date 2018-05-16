Tesco Finest Free From Cookie Selection 264G

- Energy460kJ 110kcal6%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars7.3g8%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2089kJ
Product Description
- Gluten free Belgian dark chocolate, sour cherry and Luxardo®Kirsch cookie. Gluten free all butter Belgian white chocolate and Christmas spiced cookie.
- A selection of delicious gluten free all butter crumbly cookies, for an indulgent treat at Christmas. This selection contains two delicious gluten free Belgian chocolate cookies, for an indulgent treat this Christmas. Belgian dark chocolate with sour cherries & Luxardo(R) Kirsch and Belgian chocolate with warm Christmas spices.
- Pack size: 264G
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
132g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2089kJ
|460kJ
|500kcal
|110kcal
|Fat
|25.9g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|15.5g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|58.0g
|12.8g
|Sugars
|33.0g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
