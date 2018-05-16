M&M Crunchy Caramel Milk Chocolate 165G

- Energy464kJ 111kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2254kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with M&M'S minis (9%) (milk chocolate in a coloured sugar shell) and caramel pieces (6%).
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Starch, Palm Fat, Raising Agent (E500), Shea Fat, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colours (E100, E133, E160a, E162, E170, E172), Natural Flavouring, Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Natural Vanilla Extract, Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanut, Almond, Hazelnut, Wheat.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 20.6g
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 20.6g (%*)
|Energy
|2254kJ
|464kJ (6%)
|-
|540kcal
|111kcal (6%)
|Fat
|31g
|6.3g (9%)
|of which saturates
|19g
|4.0g (20%)
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|12g (5%)
|of which sugars
|58g
|12g (13%)
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.3g (3%)
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.06g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021