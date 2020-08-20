By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trivento Reserve Pinot Grigio 75cl

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Argentinian Wine
  • A crisp and fresh white whose pineapple and pear aromas mingle elegantly on the nose, following through to provide beautiful balance and a long finish. Best served chilled, Trivento Reserve Pinot Grigio is ideal as an aperitif or as an accompaniment to salads, fish or vegetarian dishes.
  • The name Trivento comes from three winds; Polar, Zonda and Sudestada. It is these winds that make Mendoza such a distinctive and successful wine growing region.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • UK's no 1 Argentinean wine brand
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A crisp and fresh Pinot Grigio with pineapple and pear aromas, following through to provide beautiful balance and a long finish. Trivento Pinot Grigio Reserve is an ideal accompaniment to salad, fish or vegetarian dishes

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Maximiliano Ortiz

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were de-stemmed and crushed before pressing. Then grapes were fermented for 15 days. Matured with no oak.

History

  • Founded in 1996, Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos has created an ample portfolio of wines distinguished for preserving the character of the Mendozan terroir. These wines have received numerous recognitions at international contests and in wine industry publications. In their short trajectory, Trivento has become the most diversely distributed Argentine wine brand in the world positioning the company among the preeminent Argentine exporters

Regional Information

  • The Mendoza Province is one of Argentina's most important wine regions, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the country's entire wine production. Located in the eastern foothills of the Andes, in the shadow of Mount Aconcagua, vineyards are planted at the some of the highest altitudes in the world with the average site located 1,970-3,610 feet (600-1,100 meters) above sea level.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Argentina

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Trivento Bodegas Y Viñedos S.A.,
  • N° B-72110,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.
  • Bottled by:

Importer address

  • CYT UK,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CYT UK,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.
  • www.trivento.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

