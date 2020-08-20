Trivento Reserve Pinot Grigio 75cl
Product Description
- Pinot Grigio - White Argentinian Wine
- A crisp and fresh white whose pineapple and pear aromas mingle elegantly on the nose, following through to provide beautiful balance and a long finish. Best served chilled, Trivento Reserve Pinot Grigio is ideal as an aperitif or as an accompaniment to salads, fish or vegetarian dishes.
- The name Trivento comes from three winds; Polar, Zonda and Sudestada. It is these winds that make Mendoza such a distinctive and successful wine growing region.
- Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
- UK's no 1 Argentinean wine brand
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
A crisp and fresh Pinot Grigio with pineapple and pear aromas, following through to provide beautiful balance and a long finish. Trivento Pinot Grigio Reserve is an ideal accompaniment to salad, fish or vegetarian dishes
Region of Origin
Mendoza
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Maximiliano Ortiz
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- The grapes were de-stemmed and crushed before pressing. Then grapes were fermented for 15 days. Matured with no oak.
History
- Founded in 1996, Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos has created an ample portfolio of wines distinguished for preserving the character of the Mendozan terroir. These wines have received numerous recognitions at international contests and in wine industry publications. In their short trajectory, Trivento has become the most diversely distributed Argentine wine brand in the world positioning the company among the preeminent Argentine exporters
Regional Information
- The Mendoza Province is one of Argentina's most important wine regions, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the country's entire wine production. Located in the eastern foothills of the Andes, in the shadow of Mount Aconcagua, vineyards are planted at the some of the highest altitudes in the world with the average site located 1,970-3,610 feet (600-1,100 meters) above sea level.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of Argentina
Produced by:
- Produced by:
- Trivento Bodegas Y Viñedos S.A.,
- N° B-72110,
- Mendoza,
- Argentina.
Bottled by:
Importer address
- CYT UK,
- OX33 1ER,
- UK.
Return to
- CYT UK,
- OX33 1ER,
- UK.
- www.trivento.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
