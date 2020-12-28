Fulfil Chocolate Brownie Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G

Super tasty
Like always these bars are amazing. The middle isn’t as gooey as the others, but it certainly hits the spot. Very fudgey and thick like a good brownie. Chocolate taste so smooth and creamy as usual. Love it
Milk Protein, No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 18% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings), Humectant (Glycerol), Gelatine Hydrolysate, Soluble Maize Fibre, No Added Sugar Chocolate Drops with Sweetener 7% (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Maltitol), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Vanilla Flavouring), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Flavourings, Soy Oil, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamins C, B3, E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamins B2, B6, B1, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vanilla Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in the EU
40g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|RI%
|Per 40 g:
|RI%
|Energy
|1485 kJ
|594 kJ
|Energy
|355 kcal
|142 kcal
|Fat
|13 g
|5.2 g
|of which saturates
|7.8 g
|3.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|12 g
|of which sugars
|2.7 g
|1.1 g
|of which polyols
|25 g
|9.9 g
|Fibre
|6.8 g
|2.7 g
|Protein
|36 g
|15 g
|Salt
|0.51 g
|0.20 g
|Vitamin E
|9.2 mg
|76
|3.7 mg
|31
|Vitamin C
|61 mg
|76
|25 mg
|30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.85 mg
|77
|0.3 mg
|31
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.1 mg
|76
|0.4 mg
|30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|12 mg
|76
|4.9 mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|1.1 mg
|76
|0.4 mg
|30
|Folic Acid
|154 µg
|77
|61.6 µg
|31
|Vitamin B12
|1.9 µg
|75
|0.8 µg
|30
|Pantothenic Acid
|4.6 mg
|75
|1.9 mg
|31
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
