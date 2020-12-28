By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fulfil Chocolate Brownie Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Vitamin & Protein Bar with Chocolate Chips and a Milk Chocolate Coating, with Sweeteners.
  • Creamy milk chocolate enrobes a rich, fudgy centre topped with chocolate chips
  • Fulfil and associated words and designs are trademarks of Bartoni Ltd.
  • 15g protein
  • <2g sugar
  • 9 vitamins
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Protein, No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 18% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings), Humectant (Glycerol), Gelatine Hydrolysate, Soluble Maize Fibre, No Added Sugar Chocolate Drops with Sweetener 7% (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Maltitol), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Vanilla Flavouring), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Flavourings, Soy Oil, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamins C, B3, E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamins B2, B6, B1, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Egg, Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • fulfilnutrition.com
Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gRI%Per 40 g:RI%
Energy 1485 kJ594 kJ
Energy355 kcal142 kcal
Fat 13 g5.2 g
of which saturates 7.8 g3.1 g
Carbohydrate 30 g12 g
of which sugars 2.7 g1.1 g
of which polyols 25 g9.9 g
Fibre 6.8 g2.7 g
Protein 36 g15 g
Salt 0.51 g0.20 g
Vitamin E 9.2 mg763.7 mg31
Vitamin C 61 mg7625 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 0.85 mg770.3 mg31
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 1.1 mg760.4 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3) 12 mg764.9 mg30
Vitamin B6 1.1 mg760.4 mg30
Folic Acid 154 µg7761.6 µg31
Vitamin B12 1.9 µg750.8 µg30
Pantothenic Acid 4.6 mg751.9 mg31
Vitamins----
RI = Reference Intake----

Safety information

View more safety information

Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.

Super tasty

5 stars

Like always these bars are amazing. The middle isn’t as gooey as the others, but it certainly hits the spot. Very fudgey and thick like a good brownie. Chocolate taste so smooth and creamy as usual. Love it

