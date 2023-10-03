Bodyform Dailies All Fluid Long Panty Liners 24 pack

Bodyform Dailies Extra Protection Long Liners x24

Bodyform All Fluid Protection liners help keep you dry and confident. These panty liners are 2.5 cm longer than normal length liners and provide you with powerful protection from all fluids, no matter if it's discharge, blood or pee.

POWERFUL PROTECTION - Bodyform All Fluid Protection panty liners provide you with protection from fluids, no matter if it’s discharge, blood or pee ABSORB IN SECONDS - the Multifluid System is what makes these liners so effective; they absorb in seconds, with 3 responsive zones and a super-absorbent inner core that locks in fluids A 12-HOUR ODOUR RESISTANCE BARRIER - longer lasting freshness and protection, helping you feel more confident throughout the day– available also in regular and extra long size UP TO 12 HOURS DRY SURFACE - so you can stay comfortable INTUITIVE PRINT DESIGN - makes it easy to see exactly which way to place liners into your pants

Feel secure, confident and dry all day long. Discover Bodyform All Fluid Protection panty liners. They provide you with powerful protection from all vaginal fluids, absorbing in seconds discharge, blood or pee The Multifluid System is what makes these liners so effective. 3 responsive zones and a super-absorbent inner core locks in more fluids than your usual liner Bodyform All Fluid Protection panty liners provide you with a 12-hour odour resistance barrier, and 12 hours of stay-dry surface The topsheet is very gentle to take care of your most delicate skin. Each liner has also an intuitive print design that makes it easy to see exactly which way to place it in your pants You can choose the size and fit that’s right for you and your body because they're available also in regular and extra long size Of course it’s also important to protect the planet. That’s why core of these multi-fluid panty liners are made from responsibly managed forests and it’s paper packaging is recyclable

Net Contents

24 x Liners

Preparation and Usage