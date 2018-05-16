Nestle Kit Kat Gold 4 Finger 41.5G
New
Energy914kJ 219kcal11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2200kJ/526kcal
Product Description
- Four crispy wafer fingers covered with caramel flavour white (45%) and milk (21%) chocolates.
- Good to remember, enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures
- Caramelise your break with new KITKAT 4 Finger Gold Chocolate Bar. This limited edition KITKAT Gold chocolate bar offers a luxurious chocolate experience. Unwrap the gold wrapper to discover crisp wafer on a smooth milk chocolate base, topped with creamy white chocolate with sweet caramel notes. KITKAT 4 Finger Gold Chocolate Bar is the perfect treat for when you fancy a luxurious and indulgent break at home or work. Having a break just got upgraded! KITKAT 4 Finger Gold Chocolate Bar contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit on a smooth milk chocolate base, topped with creamy white chocolate with sweet caramel notes. KITKAT was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. The ”KITKAT” name originates from the late 17th century in London, when a literary club met at a pie shop owned by pastry chef Christopher Catling. The group was called the "Kit Kat club" and took its name from an abbreviated version of the owner's name. Launched in York and still produced there today, KITKAT is a British classic. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Senses Biscuits. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
- Why not try and mix up your break and try new KITKAT Senses Chocolate Biscuits.
- Caramelise your break with new KITKAT 4 Finger Gold Chocolate Bar 41.5g
- Crisp wafer on a smooth milk chocolate base, topped with creamy white chocolate with sweet caramel notes
- Ideal for a luxurious break at home or work
- Limited Edition
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 41.5G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sunflower), Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya and Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Butterfat (from Milk), Caramelised Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Egg.
Storage
Store cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
41.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2200kJ/526kcal
|914kJ/219kcal
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|11%
|Fat
|27.9g
|11.6g
|70g
|17%
|of which: saturates
|15.3g
|6.3g
|20g
|32%
|Carbohydrate
|62.1g
|25.8g
|260g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|51.6g
|21.4g
|90g
|24%
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.2g
|2.6g
|50g
|5%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.09g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020