TENA Silhouette Black Incontinence liners 26 pack

Tena Lady Silhouette Noir Liners Norm x26

Black incontinence liners for incredibly discreet protection. TENA Silhouette Noir Normal incontinence liners are especially designed for black underwear for incredible discretion. Whether you are at the gym getting changed or back home in your bedroom, with TENA Silhouette liners you can undress with confidence. It is thin like a period liner and its black colour matches perfectly with your black underwear so you might even forget it is there. TENA Silhouette Noir Normal has Triple Protection from leaks, odour and moisture to ensure that drips and small urine leaks are locked away deep inside the liner. It is dermatologically tested and perfume free. Invisible in your underwear. Protects like TENA.

Net Contents

26 x Liners