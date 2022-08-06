Persil Bio Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent 38 Washes 1026ml

To remove tough stains first time, even in a quick and cold wash, try Persil Bio Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent 38 wash 1.026 l. Containing plant based biodegradable stain removers, this laundry detergent will provide a powerful clean first time and leave your family with fresh, clean clothes time and time again. It’s tough on stains and effective even in a quick and cold wash. Switching from 60°C to 30°C may not sound like much, but it can save up to 60% energy and help reduce your household bills. The ultra-concentrated formula of this detergent provides brilliant stain removal, fabric care and freshness in a smaller bottle, reducing plastic waste and caring for the environment. What’s more, the bottle is now 100% recyclable and contains recycled plastic. Persil doesn’t test on animals. For the last 10 years, we have been using science, not animals, to ensure our products are safe for people and the planet. How to use: Pour 27 ml of liquid into your washing machine tray for standard 4-5 kg loads or when washing in soft/medium water. Use 40 ml for larger loads, or when washing in hard water. For the best results, add Comfort Ultimate Care Fresh Sky Fabric Conditioner to the detergent drawer before washing as usual. *Switching from 60°C cotton cycle to 30°C eco.

Persil Bio Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent 38 wash 1.026 l provides a powerful clean and brilliant stain removal first time With this liquid detergent, you can get tough on stains like mud, yoghurt and jam, even in a quick and cold wash Use Persil Bio Laundry Liquid in cold washes and you can save up to 60%* on energy, saving you money on your bills and helping preserve the planet too Our detergent bottle is now 100% recyclable and contains recycled plastic With its ultra-concentrated formula in a smaller bottle, now you only need 27 ml of detergent per use – reducing plastic waste so you can be kinder to the planet This liquid detergent contains plant based biodegradable stain removers

Pack size: 1026ML

Ingredients

15-30%: Anionic surfactants. 5-15%: Nonionic surfactants.<5% Phosphonates, Perfume, Soap, Polycarboxylates, Optical brighteners, Enzymes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Geraniol, Linalool, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

1.026 ℮