Rimmel Scandal Eyes 12Ml Mascara Black Brown 12Ml

Want the London Look? Build your lashes with the Scandaleyes Volume on Demand Mascara from Rimmel London. You'll find that this easy to build volume mascara lets you customise your look and build your lashes throughout the day, without clumping. The ultra-smooth conditioning formula is endlessly buildable meaning you won't regret your last stroke, so you can amp your lash look as desired, from feathered to full blast. With Scandaleyes Volume on Demand Mascara, you can build and customise your volume whenever and wherever you want making it the ultimate day to night mascara. It's smudge-proof, flake-proof, and easy to remove. The unique soft, waxy bristle brush separates lashes from root to tip to reveal a fan of longer, fuller lashes and volumizes even the smallest, thinnest lashes. Live the London look.

It's a mascara you can layer up at anytime Build up your lash look to the desirable level of volume from feathered to full blast It has a conditioning formula that refreshes every layer It's flake-proof, smudge-proof, easy to remove It's a volumizing mascara for any time of day or night

Pack size: 12ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax, Propylene Glycol, Tribehenin, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Talc, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Mica, Hydrolyzed Collagen (Derived from Fish), Silica, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Camellia Sinensis Seed Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Serica Powder/Silk Powder, Retinyl Palmitate, Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil, Pantolactone, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sodium Sulfate, Ceramide NG, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, Tocopherol, May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288)

Net Contents

12ml

Preparation and Usage