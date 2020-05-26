Prophecy Rose Wine 75Cl
Product Description
- Rose wine
- At Prophecy Wines, our inspiration comes from the beauty of the harvest and the possibility of greatness in a glass.
- Wines are drawn from our premier global vineyard sites, individually selected to bear each of the varietal's defining characteristics.
- Prophecy Rosé showcases the best of the South of France. The wine is delicate and bright with layered flavours of fresh red fruit, melon and citrus leading to a crisp and refreshing finish.
- 9.4 UK Units per bottle
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed more than 14 units per week
- www.drinkaware.co.uk
- © 2018 Prophecy
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A classic French Rosé, with brilliant pale salmon color & aromas of fresh-picked cherry & hints of florals. The soft, delicately textured palate features layers of strawberry, raspberry, white peach & finishes with crisp, refreshing acidity
Region of Origin
South of France
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Prophecy Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cinsault, Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- The 2019 harvest in the South of France experienced hot temperatures in June that tapered off and cooled for the remainder of the ripening period. Although yields were slightly lower, the fruit is excellent quality. Grapes were crushed, immediately pressed and cold settled before fermentation occurred at a maximum temperature of 64°F in upright stainless-steel tanks. Wine was aged for two months on the lees to preserve fresh fruit characteristics.
History
- Winemakers have been crafting Rosé style wines in Southern France for more than 2,600 years. This is a region blessed with winemaking fortune. Influenced by the region's winding rivers and Mediterranean coast, grapes thrive in long, warm summers, richly diverse geography and crisp, cooling winds
Regional Information
- Prophecy Rosé Vin de France is crafted with fruit selected from the South of France's finest growing regions. Based in classic Rhône varieties, such as Cinsault and Grenache, this blend is complemented by other native French varieties.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of France
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Prophecy Wines Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
Distributor address
- Prophecy Wines Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
Return to
- Prophecy Wines Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
- www.prophecywines.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
