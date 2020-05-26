By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Prophecy Rose Wine 75Cl

Prophecy Rose Wine 75Cl
£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Rose wine
  • At Prophecy Wines, our inspiration comes from the beauty of the harvest and the possibility of greatness in a glass.
  • Wines are drawn from our premier global vineyard sites, individually selected to bear each of the varietal's defining characteristics.
  • Prophecy Rosé showcases the best of the South of France. The wine is delicate and bright with layered flavours of fresh red fruit, melon and citrus leading to a crisp and refreshing finish.
  • 9.4 UK Units per bottle
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed more than 14 units per week
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • © 2018 Prophecy
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A classic French Rosé, with brilliant pale salmon color & aromas of fresh-picked cherry & hints of florals. The soft, delicately textured palate features layers of strawberry, raspberry, white peach & finishes with crisp, refreshing acidity

Region of Origin

South of France

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Prophecy Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cinsault, Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The 2019 harvest in the South of France experienced hot temperatures in June that tapered off and cooled for the remainder of the ripening period. Although yields were slightly lower, the fruit is excellent quality. Grapes were crushed, immediately pressed and cold settled before fermentation occurred at a maximum temperature of 64°F in upright stainless-steel tanks. Wine was aged for two months on the lees to preserve fresh fruit characteristics.

History

  • Winemakers have been crafting Rosé style wines in Southern France for more than 2,600 years. This is a region blessed with winemaking fortune. Influenced by the region's winding rivers and Mediterranean coast, grapes thrive in long, warm summers, richly diverse geography and crisp, cooling winds

Regional Information

  • Prophecy Rosé Vin de France is crafted with fruit selected from the South of France's finest growing regions. Based in classic Rhône varieties, such as Cinsault and Grenache, this blend is complemented by other native French varieties.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of France

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Prophecy Wines Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Distributor address

  • Prophecy Wines Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Prophecy Wines Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.prophecywines.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

