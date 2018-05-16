The Jolly Hogg Great British Scotch Egg 120g

Product Description
- A soft set egg wrapped in a seasoned pork sausage meat encased in a wholegrain breadcrumb
- Follow us Online
- @thejollyhog
- The Secret to the Ultimate Scotch Egg
- The Egg
- Soft Gooey Yolk
- We start by poaching a British, free range egg so that the yolk stays soft
- The Wrap
- Then we wrap the egg in our very own Jolly Hog
- British, outdoor bred
- Proper Porker sausagemeat
- The End
- And there you have it, The Jolly Good Egg
- The Crumb
- The Scotch egg is then hand coated in a wholegrain breadcrumb for a crunchy outside
- Three Bothers, No Porkies
- Our Story...
- Once upon a time, there were three brothers...
- A rugby player, a ship-broker and a cabinet-maker.
- After a heated debate about the perfect pork sausages, the brothers decided to settle the argument by creating their own porky delights. And, one day, these would become the best and most delicious in the whole Land
- Josh, Olly and Max
- Hand coated
- I'm a jolly good egg!
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (58%), Egg (Free Range) (43%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Sea Salt, Sage, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Do not freeze. Keep refrigerated below 5°C Use By: See top of pack. Once opened consume within 2 days and do not exceed the use by date.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Can be served hot or cold. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6 for 13-16 minutes. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made in the UK using British Pork and Egg
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat, or try me warm
Name and address
- The Jolly Hog Retail Ltd.,
- 79-81 Gloucester Road,
- Bristol,
- BS7 8AS.
Return to
- The Jolly Hog Retail Ltd.,
- 79-81 Gloucester Road,
- Bristol,
- BS7 8AS.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1068kJ
|Energy Kcal
|257kcal
|Fat
|17.9g
|of which saturates
|5.3g
|Carbohydrates
|9.5g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|Protein
|13.9g
|Salt
|0.99g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020