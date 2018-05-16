By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Jolly Hogg Great British Scotch Egg 120g

The Jolly Hogg Great British Scotch Egg 120g
£ 1.85
£1.55/100g

Product Description

  • A soft set egg wrapped in a seasoned pork sausage meat encased in a wholegrain breadcrumb
  • The Secret to the Ultimate Scotch Egg
  • The Egg
  • Soft Gooey Yolk
  • We start by poaching a British, free range egg so that the yolk stays soft
  • The Wrap
  • Then we wrap the egg in our very own Jolly Hog
  • British, outdoor bred
  • Proper Porker sausagemeat
  • The End
  • And there you have it, The Jolly Good Egg
  • The Crumb
  • The Scotch egg is then hand coated in a wholegrain breadcrumb for a crunchy outside
  • Three Bothers, No Porkies
  • Our Story...
  • Once upon a time, there were three brothers...
  • A rugby player, a ship-broker and a cabinet-maker.
  • After a heated debate about the perfect pork sausages, the brothers decided to settle the argument by creating their own porky delights. And, one day, these would become the best and most delicious in the whole Land
  • Josh, Olly and Max
  • Hand coated
  • I'm a jolly good egg!
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (58%), Egg (Free Range) (43%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Sea Salt, Sage, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Do not freeze. Keep refrigerated below 5°C Use By: See top of pack. Once opened consume within 2 days and do not exceed the use by date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Can be served hot or cold. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6 for 13-16 minutes. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British Pork and Egg

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat, or try me warm

Name and address

  • The Jolly Hog Retail Ltd.,
  • 79-81 Gloucester Road,
  • Bristol,
  • BS7 8AS.

Return to

  • The Jolly Hog Retail Ltd.,
  • 79-81 Gloucester Road,
  • Bristol,
  • BS7 8AS.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ1068kJ
Energy Kcal257kcal
Fat 17.9g
of which saturates 5.3g
Carbohydrates9.5g
of which sugars 0.4g
Fibre 1.0g
Protein 13.9g
Salt 0.99g

