Lindt Lindor Milk Truffles 37G

1.2(4)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Truffles 37G
£ 1.00
£2.71/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers.
  • Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Pack size: 37G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Highly meltable, keep cool

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • IT-21056,
  • Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

37g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2587 kJ / 623 kcal
Fat 47 g
- of which saturates 34 g
Carbohydrate 44 g
- of which sugars 42 g
Protein 5.0 g
Salt 0.17 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Quality excellent but only 3 sweets disappointing.

1 stars

Quality excellent but only 3 sweets disappointing.

Had 3 truffles !

1 stars

Had 3 truffles !

Where is the 4th chocolate tesco?! *_*

2 stars

I LOVE the chocolate But it is disappointing that the amount used to be four but it has now been reduced to three. Come on, reduce the price or add the last chocolate to the mix *_* I made it 2 stars instead of 1 because the chocolate IS amazing

Reduced in size...no change to cost

1 stars

They’ve sneakily reduced this from 50g down to 37g and you only get three chocolates now instead of four. No change in price though of course...disappointing.

