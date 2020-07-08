Lindt Lindor Milk Truffles 37G

Quality excellent but only 3 sweets disappointing.
Quality excellent but only 3 sweets disappointing.
Had 3 truffles !
Had 3 truffles !
Where is the 4th chocolate tesco?! *_*
I LOVE the chocolate But it is disappointing that the amount used to be four but it has now been reduced to three. Come on, reduce the price or add the last chocolate to the mix *_* I made it 2 stars instead of 1 because the chocolate IS amazing
Reduced in size...no change to cost
They’ve sneakily reduced this from 50g down to 37g and you only get three chocolates now instead of four. No change in price though of course...disappointing.