Grenade Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Protein Bar 60G

Grenade Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Protein Bar 60G
£ 2.50
£4.17/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Flavour Protein bar in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners
  • Grenade® Carb Killa® should be consumed as a part of a balanced diet.
  • Informed Sport - We Test You Trust, Banned Substance Tested Every Batch
  • Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effect.
  • 20g protein per bar
  • 1.4g sugar per bar
  • High protein
  • Low in sugar
  • Pack size: 60G
Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (25%) (Sweetener: Maltitol, Cocoa Butter Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Flavouring), Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk)), Humectant: Glycerol, Hydrolysed Beef Gelatine, Chocolate Chips with Sweetener (8%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Palm Fat, White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Flavouring), Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt, Flavouring, Sweetener: Sucralose

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Gluten, Egg, Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Grenade (UK) Ltd,
  • Grenade HQ,
  • Marsh Lane,
  • Hampton in Arden,
  • B92 0AJ,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g bar
Energy (kJ)1572 943
Energy (kcal)376226
Fat 16 g9.5 g
of which saturates 9.2 g5.5 g
Carbohydrate 34 g20 g
of which sugars 2.5 g1.4 g
Polyols 25 g15 g
Fibre 4.1 g2.5 g
Protein 33 g20 g
Salt 0.48 g0.29 g

Clubcard Price
