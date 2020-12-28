Grenade Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Protein Bar 60G

Product Description
- Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Flavour Protein bar in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners
- Grenade® Carb Killa® should be consumed as a part of a balanced diet.
- Informed Sport - We Test You Trust, Banned Substance Tested Every Batch
- Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effect.
- 20g protein per bar
- 1.4g sugar per bar
- High protein
- Low in sugar
- Pack size: 60G
- High protein
- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (25%) (Sweetener: Maltitol, Cocoa Butter Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Flavouring), Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk)), Humectant: Glycerol, Hydrolysed Beef Gelatine, Chocolate Chips with Sweetener (8%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Palm Fat, White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Flavouring), Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt, Flavouring, Sweetener: Sucralose
Allergy Information
- Also may contain traces of Gluten, Egg, Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 60g bar
|Energy (kJ)
|1572
|943
|Energy (kcal)
|376
|226
|Fat
|16 g
|9.5 g
|of which saturates
|9.2 g
|5.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|34 g
|20 g
|of which sugars
|2.5 g
|1.4 g
|Polyols
|25 g
|15 g
|Fibre
|4.1 g
|2.5 g
|Protein
|33 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0.48 g
|0.29 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021