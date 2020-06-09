St Helen's Farm Mild Goats Cheese 170G

Product Description
- Mild Goats Cheese
- Our awarding winning mild goats cheese is perfect for slicing, grating and cooking!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Crafted for a deliciously mild taste
- Great taste 2019
- Mellow & rounded
- High in protein and calcium
- Made from pasteurised goat's milk
- Fresh from the farm
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170G
- High in protein
- High in calcium
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Goats' Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened keep tightly wrapped and use within 4 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve at room temperature.
Name and address
- St Helen's Farm Ltd,
- Seaton Ross,
- York,
- YO42 4NP
Return to
- St Helen's Farm Ltd,
- Seaton Ross,
- York,
- YO42 4NP
- Tel: 01430 861715
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy - kJ
|1514kJ
|- kcal (Calories)
|365kcal
|Fat
|27.8g
|- of which saturates
|16.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|- of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Protein
|26.6g
|Salt
|1.6g
|Calcium
|941mg*
|*118% Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020