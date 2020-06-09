By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St Helen's Farm Mild Goats Cheese 170G

St Helen's Farm Mild Goats Cheese 170G
Product Description

  • Mild Goats Cheese
  • Our awarding winning mild goats cheese is perfect for slicing, grating and cooking!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Crafted for a deliciously mild taste
  • Great taste 2019
  • Mellow & rounded
  • High in protein and calcium
  • Made from pasteurised goat's milk
  • Fresh from the farm
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G
  • High in protein
  • High in calcium

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Goats' Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened keep tightly wrapped and use within 4 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at room temperature.

Name and address

  • St Helen's Farm Ltd,
  • Seaton Ross,
  • York,
  • YO42 4NP

Return to

  • St Helen's Farm Ltd,
  • Seaton Ross,
  • York,
  • YO42 4NP
  • Tel: 01430 861715

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy - kJ1514kJ
- kcal (Calories)365kcal
Fat 27.8g
- of which saturates 16.1g
Carbohydrate 1.6g
- of which sugars <0.1g
Protein 26.6g
Salt 1.6g
Calcium 941mg*
*118% Nutrient Reference Value-

