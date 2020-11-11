By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers Milk Chocolate Box 110G

Maltesers Milk Chocolate Box 110G
£ 1.50
£1.37/100g
Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
  • Fairtrade - Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards. Visit www.info.fairtrade.net.
  • The Fairtrade Mark is a registered trademark of Fairtrade International.
  • Fairtrade
  • It's the little things that count... but lots of them help!
  • The lighter way to enjoy chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 36.6g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 36.6g (%*)
Energy2105kJ770kJ (9%)
-503kcal184kcal (9%)
Fat25g9.0g (13%)
of which saturates15g5.6g (28%)
Carbohydrate62g23g (9%)
of which sugars53g19g (21%)
Protein8.1g3.0g (6%)
Salt0.42g0.15g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

