Tesco Plant Chef Thai Inspired Green Vegetable Curry 400G
£ 1.60
£4.00/kg

New

Each pack
  • Energy1440kJ 341kcal
    17%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1440kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked broccoli florets, water chestnuts and edamame soya beans in a medium spiced Thai style coconut green curry sauce with cooked long grain rice.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Broccoli, soya beans and water chestnuts in an aromatic spicy sauce
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil], Water, Broccoli, Coconut, Water Chestnut, Red Pepper, Onion, Edamame Soya Beans, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Spices, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Lemongrass, Lime Leaf, Lime Juice, Galangal, Shallot Purée, Thai Basil, Coriander Leaf, Yeast Extract, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Dried Red Chilli.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/180°C/Gas 6 42 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 17 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat from frozen.
Microwave: 800W/900W 10 mins / 9 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice and gently stir the product and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (383g**)Per 100g
Energy1440kJ376kJ341kcal89kcal
Fat3.8g1.0g
Saturates2.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate63.2g16.5g
Sugars7.3g1.9g
Fibre9.1g2.4g
Protein8.9g2.3g
Salt1.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 383g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

