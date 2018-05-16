By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pepsi Max Raspberry 24 Pack 24 X 330Ml

£ 8.50
£0.11/100ml
Per 330ml:
  • Energy8kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ/0.5kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Raspberry Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Recycle with bags at larger stores - Check locally kerbside
  • Pepsi Max, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
  • Maximum taste
  • No sugar
  • Pack size: 7.92L
Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before End - See Base of Cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Net Contents

24 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 2kJ/0.5kcal8kJ/2kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate <0.1g0.2g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein <0.1g0.2g
Salt <0.01g0.01g
Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml--

Safety information

