Tesco Non-Bio Detergent Powder 2.6Kg
Tesco Non Bio Detergent Powder 2.6kgDermatologically tested. Gentle formula. Gentle on sensitive skin. Simple & effective cleaning.Powerful cleaning, formulated without enzymes for sensitive skin. Effective in quick and cold washes.
Pack size: 2.6KG
Ingredients
5-15% Anionic surfactants, Oxygen-based bleaching agents; <5% Non-ionic surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Zeolites; Optical brighteners, Perfumes
Produce of
Produced in Spain
Net Contents
2.6Kg
Preparation and Usage
Dosage 4.6kg Laundry Soiling Water hardness Light / Normal /Heavy Soft: 50ml/70ml/120ml Medium: 50ml / 97ml / 145ml Hard: 75ml / 125ml / 170ml *The standard number of washes (40) is based on the dosage for normal soiling in medium water hardness and average content. For 7+kg loads use 35 ml extra. 97ml = 65g. Handwashing - Dissolve 20 ml in 6 L of water.Sort the clothes according to the garment labels or fabric type. Pour the powder into your main wash dispenser drawer and select the appropriate programme. Always use a dosing scoop to measure out the powder required. For a free dosing scoop call 004408000211952 Save Money: Select the right machine program for the wash each time. Wherever possible, line dry instead of using a tumble drier. To avoid smelly washing, look after your machine by running a maintenance wash at 60°C to 90°C wash cycle, with no clothes, but with powder added, every 6-8 weeks or as necessary. For a freshening wash, turn the dial down to 30°C. Save Time: Using a fabric conditioner makes ironing easier and faster. Safe for use with septic tanks. Stain Removal Tips For best results, treat stains quickly. Grease or creams: pre-treat with a stain remover then wash at the hottest temperature permitted on the garment care label. Red sauce: Pre-treat with a stain remover product then wash as normal. Grass and mud: scrape off any excess mud, pre-treat with a stain remover then wash as normal. Ink: Pre-treat with a stain remover product then wash as normal. Blood: soak the stain for 10 minutes before washing. Coffee, tea and red wine: rinse the stain under cold water, pre-treat with a laundry stain remover, then wash as normal.Not suitable for use on wool and silk articles. If in doubt about colour fastness of a garment, wash separately in cool water. Flame resistant finishes should not be soaked or washed at temperatures above 50°C. Please note powders tend to settle after packing.