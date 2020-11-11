By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chocolate Chip & Orange Shortbread 160G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2195kJ / 525kcal

Product Description

  • All butter shortbread rounds with Belgian dark chocolate, mini chocolate chips and white chocolate chunks, flavoured with orange oil.
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (26%), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Mini Chocolate Chips (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate Chunks (4.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate Chunks (4.5%) [Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Orange Oil, Salt, Anti-Caking Agents (Sodium Ferrocyanide, Silicon Dioxide), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shortbread (20g)
Energy2195kJ / 525kcal439kJ / 105kcal
Fat28.5g5.7g
Saturates17.5g3.5g
Carbohydrate60.6g12.1g
Sugars29.7g5.9g
Fibre1.5g0.3g
Protein5.9g1.2g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

