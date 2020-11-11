Tesco Finest Chocolate Chip & Orange Shortbread 160G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2195kJ / 525kcal
Product Description
- All butter shortbread rounds with Belgian dark chocolate, mini chocolate chips and white chocolate chunks, flavoured with orange oil.
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (26%), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Mini Chocolate Chips (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate Chunks (4.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate Chunks (4.5%) [Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Orange Oil, Salt, Anti-Caking Agents (Sodium Ferrocyanide, Silicon Dioxide), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shortbread (20g)
|Energy
|2195kJ / 525kcal
|439kJ / 105kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|17.5g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|60.6g
|12.1g
|Sugars
|29.7g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.9g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
