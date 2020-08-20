By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mad Fish Shiraz Wine 75Cl

Mad Fish Shiraz Wine 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Red wine of Australia
  • This wine, produced from grapes grown in the South West of Western Australia, displays spicy, ripe berry characters with a rich, fleshy palate.
  • Our family have been making MadFish wines since 1993. Our wines are named after Madfish Bay, a peaceful & remote beach where the pure, white sands meet the Southern Ocean.
  • 10.9 UK units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • Wine of Western Australia
  • Janice McDonald - Winemaker of the Year - Gourmet Traveller Awards 2018
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites & Egg

Tasting Notes

  This wine, produced from grapes grown in the South West of Western Australia, displays spicy, ripe berry characters with a rich, fleshy palate

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Burch Family Wines,
  • Miamup Road,
  • Cowaramup Western Australia 6284.
  • Bottled for:
  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,

Importer address

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1FQ,
  • UK.

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1FQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

