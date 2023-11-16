Nicorette Fruitfusion 2mg Gum Nicotine 30 Pieces

Nicorette® Fruitfusion 2mg Gum contains nicotine. Stop Smoking Aid. Requires Willpower. Always read the label.Nicorette® fruitfusion 2mg gum is used relieve and/or prevents withdrawal symptoms and reduce the cravings you get when you try to stop smoking or when cutting down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It provides a safer alternative to smoking for both the individual and those around them. Ideally you should aim to stop smoking. However, this product can be used either to completely replace all your cigarettes, or if you do not feel ready to stop smoking completely, to replace certain cigarettes and therefore help you to cut down. It may also help increase your motivation to quit.

For those who smoke 20 or fewer a day Sugar-free

Ingredients

This pack contains 30 pieces of Fruit Flavour Chewing Gum, each containing 2mg Nicotine, Also includes: Chewing Gum Base, Containing Butylated Hydroxy Toluene (E321), Xylitol, Peppermint Oil, Sodium Carbonate, Andhydrous, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Acesulfame Potassium, Levomenthol, Magnesium Oxide, Talc, Subcoating, Tuttifrutti Ql84441, Hypromellose, Sucralose, Polysorbate 80, Purified Water. Coating, Xylitol, Acacia, Titanium Dioxide (E171), Tuttifrutti Ql84441, Carnauba Wax, Purified Water

Net Contents

30 x Pieces

Preparation and Usage

Use: This product strength is suitable for those smoking less than 20 cigarettes or fewer a day. Directions: For adults and children 12 years and over. Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before starting to use the product and note the chewing technique. Chew one piece of gum when you feel the urge to smoke. Do not use more than 15 pieces a day. Nicorette® chewing technique: 1. Chew slowly until taste becomes strong. 2. Rest between gum and cheek. 3. Chew again when taste has faded. You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor or a support programme.

Lower age limit

12 Years