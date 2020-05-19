Barefoot Wine Seltzer Pineapple & Passion fruit 250ml
Product Description
- Sparkling water with wine & natural fruit flavourings
- Contains alcohol.
- 1 UK Unit per can
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Widely Recycled
- ©2020 Barefoot Cellars
- 70 cals
- Made with white wine, sparkling water, natural fruit flavourings
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
1
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Fruit Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Refrigerate after opening
Name and address
- Canned for:
- Barefoot Cellars Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- UK.
Importer address
- Barefoot Cellars Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Barefoot Cellars Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- UK.
- www.barefootwine.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|117kJ/28kcal
