Fulfil Chocolate Salted Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G

Absolutely amazing
Love the crunch in the smooth milky chocolate. It’s like honeycomb! Taste amazing with the gooey caramel layer and fudge like middle. Would definitely recommend. One of my absolute favourites! So delicious
Milk Protein, No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 25% (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Flavouring), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide*, Water, Soy Crispies (Soy Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Salt), Palm Fat, No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Chocolate (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Vitamin E [Tocopheryl Acetate], Vitamin B6 [Pyridoxine Hydrochloride], Vitamin B12 [Cyanocobalamine], Thiamin [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), *Isomalto-Oligosaccharide is a source of Glucose
Store in a cool dry place.
Made in the EU
40g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|RI**% per 100g
|Per 40 g:
|RI**% Per Serving 40 g:
|Energy
|1549 kJ
|619 kJ
|Fat
|15 g
|6 g
|of which saturates
|9,0 g
|3,6 g
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|11 g
|of which sugars
|3,1 g
|1,2 g
|of which polyols
|23 g
|9,2 g
|Fibre
|6,2 g
|2,5 g
|Protein
|37 g
|15 g
|Salt
|0,62 g
|0,25 g
|Vitamin E
|9,0 mg
|75
|3,6 mg
|30
|Vitamin C
|60,0 mg
|75
|24,0 mg
|30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0,83 mg
|75
|0,33 mg
|30
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1,05 mg
|75
|0,42 mg
|30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|12,0 mg
|75
|4,8 mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|1,05 mg
|75
|0,42 mg
|30
|Folic Acid
|150,0 µg
|75
|60,0 µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|1,86 µg
|75
|0,75 µg
|30
|Pantothenic Acid
|4,5 mg
|75
|1,8 mg
|30
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
