By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fulfil Chocolate Salted Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G

5(1)Write a review
Fulfil Chocolate Salted Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G
£ 2.00
£5.00/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Vitamin & protein bar with milk chocolate coating & salted caramel flavour, with sugar and sweeteners.
  • An indulgent milk chocolate coating surrounds a soft, silky salted caramel centre topped with a layer of crunchy crispies.
  • Added Benefits: 15g protein, low sugar and 9 multivitamins.
  • Fulfil and associated words and designs are trademarks of Bartoni Ltd.
  • 15g protein
  • <2g sugar
  • 9 vitamins
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Protein, No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 25% (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Flavouring), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide*, Water, Soy Crispies (Soy Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Salt), Palm Fat, No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Chocolate (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Vitamin E [Tocopheryl Acetate], Vitamin B6 [Pyridoxine Hydrochloride], Vitamin B12 [Cyanocobalamine], Thiamin [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), *Isomalto-Oligosaccharide is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Nuts and Peanuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • T: +353 1 6120656
  • fulfilnutrition.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI**% per 100gPer 40 g:RI**% Per Serving 40 g:
Energy 1549 kJ619 kJ
Fat15 g6 g
of which saturates 9,0 g3,6 g
Carbohydrate 28 g11 g
of which sugars 3,1 g1,2 g
of which polyols 23 g9,2 g
Fibre 6,2 g2,5 g
Protein 37 g15 g
Salt 0,62 g0,25 g
Vitamin E 9,0 mg753,6 mg30
Vitamin C 60,0 mg7524,0 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 0,83 mg750,33 mg30
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 1,05 mg750,42 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3)12,0 mg754,8 mg30
Vitamin B6 1,05 mg750,42 mg30
Folic Acid 150,0 µg7560,0 µg30
Vitamin B12 1,86 µg750,75 µg30
Pantothenic Acid4,5 mg751,8 mg30
Vitamins----
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely amazing

5 stars

Love the crunch in the smooth milky chocolate. It’s like honeycomb! Taste amazing with the gooey caramel layer and fudge like middle. Would definitely recommend. One of my absolute favourites! So delicious

Usually bought next

Fulfil Chocolate Brownie Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G

£ 2.00
£5.00/100g
Clubcard Price

Fulfil Peanut & Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G

£ 2.00
£5.00/100g
Clubcard Price

Grenade Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Protein Bar 60G

£ 2.50
£4.17/100g

Ufit Protein Shake Drink Chocolate 310Ml

This product is only available for delivery between 08/01/2021 and 24/01/2021.

£ 1.80
£0.58/100ml

This product is only available for delivery between 08/01/2021 and 24/01/2021.

Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here