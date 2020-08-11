Hardys Crest Cabernet Shiraz Merlot 1.5 Litre

Product Description
- Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz/Merlot - Red Australian Wine
- Stumped for which wine to choose? Don't be.
- As official sponsors of the England cricket team, you know that with Hardys you can rely on a consistent delivery. If you're in, don't be caught out this summer without a box (...of wine). You never know when you might need to host a lunch or tea break, or an unexpected rain delay. It's the perfect format for sharing with friends. When you're out, this handy carry-pack is perfect to accompany you on that long walk to the pavilion (or park, or beach).
- And if you're forming your own cricket XI, you can create your very own set of stumps for a spontaneous game at the beach, in the park, or in your garden.
- In short, Hardys Crest is a real all-rounder!
- Our Cabernet Shiraz Merlot is an elegant well-balanced wine with flavours of dark cherry, savoury tones, and a soft silky finish - delicious alongside rich beefy dishes.
- Thomas Hardy's pioneering vision and passionate spirit for winemaking is at the heart of each outstanding range of Hardys wines. This range of wines was created to carry on the tradition and devotion of Thomas Hardy, as our winemakers continue to expertly craft wines that are rich and full-bodied with good depth of flavour.
- Equivalent to 2 x 750ml bottles
- Plastic Bag - May be recycled at select locations
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Pack size: 1.5L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk
Tasting Notes
- Our Cabernet Shiraz Merlot is an elegant, well-balanced wine with flavours of dark cherry, savoury tones and a soft silky finish
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
21
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Viki Wade
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz/Syrah, Merlot
Vinification Details
- Light Oak influence using fine oak shavings during fermentation matched with French and American oak adjuncts during maturation.
History
- Thomas Hardy's pioneering vision and passionate spirit for winemaking is at the heart of each outstanding range of Hardys wines. This range of wines was created to carry on the tradition and devotion of Thomas Hardy, as our winemakers continue to expertly craft wines that are rich and full-bodied with good depth of flavour.
Regional Information
- South Eastern Australia has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to Back of Label
Storage
Stays fresh for up to 6 weeks once opened
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Preparation and Usage
- The use of sharp instruments to open the box is not recommended
- 1 Lay pack on its side with perforated opening facing upwards. Break and lift perforated flap and tear off circular portion.
- 2 Pull neck of tap out fully, position in opening, and snap flap back to secure tap.
- 3 Tear off protective cover from tap button.
- 4 Pour by holding up the piston.
Number of uses
Box contains 12 glasses
Net Contents
1.5l ℮
