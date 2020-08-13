By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Fish Free Cakes 270G

£ 1.50
£5.56/kg
One fish-free cake
  • Energy1202kJ 287kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • Soya protein coated in breadcrumbs.
  • 100% Plant Based Seasoned soya covered in crunchy golden breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (15%), Wheat Protein, Sunflower Oil, Potato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soya Protein Isolate, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Sugar Cane, Yeast, Dextrose, Dill, White Pepper, Parsley, Iron, Vitamin B12, Curcuma.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 18-20 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fish-free cake (128g**)
Energy939kJ / 224kcal1202kJ / 287kcal
Fat9.5g12.2g
Saturates1.2g1.5g
Carbohydrate22.6g28.9g
Sugars0.7g0.9g
Fibre2.7g3.5g
Protein10.7g13.7g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 270g typically weighs 256g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Unsure what the others ate

5 stars

Thought these were really good. Nice texture, cheap price and tasted like a fish cake.

On par with the Linda Mcartney burgers which are d

3 stars

On par with the Linda Mcartney burgers which are double the price

Unpleasant tasteless stodge

2 stars

Unpleasant tasteless stodge

