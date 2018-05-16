Alpro Absolutely Oat Plain 350G

- Energy350 kJ 83 kcal4%
- Fat2.1 g3%
- Saturates0.3 g2%
- Sugars4.5 g5%
- Salt0.07 g1%
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- Fermented oat product.
- For People and Planet
- Go crazy for absolutely oat! Made from delicious oats, rich in fibre with natural cultures - it's smooth & balanced.
- With natural cultures
- 100% plant-based
- Naturally lactose free
- Free from dairy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Oat base (Water, Oat (15, 5%)), Modified Starch, Chicory Root Fibre, Pea Protein, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Cultures (L. Lactis, B. Lactis, L. Acidophilus, S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya.
Storage
Best before: see top of pack.Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- Facebook, Instagram @alpro
- www.alpro.com
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|350 kJ / 83 kcal
|Fat
|2.1 g
|of which Saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.4 g
|of which Sugars
|4.5 g
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|Protein
|1.5 g
|Salt
|0.07 g
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
