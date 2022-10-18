We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

19 Crimes Sauvignon Block Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

4.7(7)
image 1 of 19 Crimes Sauvignon Block Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

£9.00
£9.00/75cl

Product Description

  • White Australian Wine
  • Download, scan and experience living wine labels
  • 1. Download - The Living Wine Labels Augmented Reality app from the app store.
  • 2. Scan - The bottle label with your phone camera.
  • 3. Watch - These men and women tell their true stories.
  • For calorie Information see - www.19crimes.com/calories
  • A liquid ode to our past, 19 Crimes is inspired by those who, beginning in 1788, were transported to Australia for a life of hard labour. Many did not survive the journey. For the sea-beaten people who made it ashore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a harsh frontier colony, they forged fresh pathways and built new lives from their chequered pasts, brick by brick. This wine honours the history they wrote and the culture they built.
  • 9 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • From the 1800s based on real events
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Light bodied with aromas of passionfruit, grapefruit, gooseberry and guava with a fresh, crisp finish

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

19 Crimes

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Maturation: 100% American Oak

History

  A liquid ode to our past, 19 Crimes is inspired by those who, beginning in 1788, were transported to Australia for a life of hard labour. Many did not survive the journey. For the sea-beaten people who made it ashore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a harsh frontier colony, they forged fresh pathways and built new lives from their chequered pasts, brick by brick.

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australian

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • 19 Crimes,
  • 97 Sturt Highway,
  • Nutriootpa,
  • SA 5355,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

A pleasant enough wine but sadly does not have the

3 stars

A pleasant enough wine but sadly does not have the distinction of the 19 crimes reds.

THIS WAS A REALLY GREAT WHITE WINE I WOULD DEFFINA

5 stars

THIS WAS A REALLY GREAT WHITE WINE I WOULD DEFFINATELY BUY AGAIN.

Excellent wine

5 stars

Excellent wine

Lovely! Will happily purchase again when on offer

5 stars

Lovely! Will happily purchase again when on offer

Love this wine.especially when it’s on club card p

5 stars

Love this wine.especially when it’s on club card price.if like me you prefer Sauvignon blanc give it a try

i have prieviously had the chardonnay and it was m

5 stars

i have prieviously had the chardonnay and it was my favorate i was disapointed when you did't have any so i tried the red it was every bit of the same quality and taste, the sauvignon blanc is divine, it smell's very fruity tastes fruity not to dry just right. i would fully recomend the 19 crimes range . it's a.real winner i

Delightful smooth wine

5 stars

Lovely wine, very smooth with Vanilla undertones. Recommend it.

