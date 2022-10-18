19 Crimes Sauvignon Block Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

A pleasant enough wine but sadly does not have the
A pleasant enough wine but sadly does not have the distinction of the 19 crimes reds.
THIS WAS A REALLY GREAT WHITE WINE I WOULD DEFFINATELY BUY AGAIN.
Excellent wine
Lovely! Will happily purchase again when on offer
Love this wine.especially when it’s on club card price.if like me you prefer Sauvignon blanc give it a try
i have prieviously had the chardonnay and it was my favorate i was disapointed when you did't have any so i tried the red it was every bit of the same quality and taste, the sauvignon blanc is divine, it smell's very fruity tastes fruity not to dry just right. i would fully recomend the 19 crimes range . it's a.real winner i
Delightful smooth wine
Lovely wine, very smooth with Vanilla undertones. Recommend it.