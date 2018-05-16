Budweiser Zero Alcohol Free Beer 4 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Alcohol free beer
- www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- We're proud to present Budweiser Zero. The same great Budweiser taste, crisp refreshment, and smooth finish we've been making for over 100 years, just with zero alcohol. Uncompromisingly Budweiser brewed for those who make zero compromise.
- 0.0% alc. / vol.
- Brewed with renewable 100% electricity
- The world renowned Budweiser taste
- 46 cals
- 0g sugar
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops, Natural Flavours
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Country
Belgium
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Other Side
Produce of
Brewed in Belgium
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- InBev Belgium,
- 21 Boulevard Industriel,
- B-1070 Brussels,
- Belgium.
Distributor address
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
- www.budweiser.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
