Budweiser Zero Alcohol Free Beer 4 X 330Ml
£ 3.00
£2.28/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcohol free beer
  • We're proud to present Budweiser Zero. The same great Budweiser taste, crisp refreshment, and smooth finish we've been making for over 100 years, just with zero alcohol. Uncompromisingly Budweiser brewed for those who make zero compromise.
  • 0.0% alc. / vol.
  • Please Recycle
  • Brewed with renewable 100% electricity
  • The world renowned Budweiser taste
  • 46 cals
  • 0g sugar
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops, Natural Flavours

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Country

Belgium

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Other Side

Produce of

Brewed in Belgium

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • InBev Belgium,
  • 21 Boulevard Industriel,
  • B-1070 Brussels,
  • Belgium.

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
  • www.budweiser.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

