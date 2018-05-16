Tesco Finest 4 Pork Sausage Rolls 188G

- Energy702kJ 169kcal8%
- Fat11.2g16%
- Saturates5.3g27%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1494kJ / 359kcal
Product Description
- All butter pastry with British pork and smoked, dry cured bacon filling.
- *With British pork and smoked, dry cured bacon
- Pack size: 188G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Onion, Smoked Dry Cured Bacon (4.5%) [Pork, Sea Salt, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Yeast Extract, White Wine Vinegar, Onion Powder, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Thyme, Sage, White Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 15-18 minutes
Can be eaten hot or cold. 180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 15 - 18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Card. Recycle
Net Contents
188g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (47g)
|Energy
|1494kJ / 359kcal
|702kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|23.7g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|11.2g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|24.1g
|11.3g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|11.5g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
|Pack contains 4 servings.
