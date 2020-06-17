By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twinings Raspberry & Lemon 20 Teabags 40G

£ 2.49
£6.23/100g

New

Product Description

  • Raspberry and lemon flavoured herbal infusion with rose petals
  • We source with care
  • www.sourcedwithcare.com
  • Discover irresistible infusions for the flavour curious
  • Tempting fruit and herbal infusions, packed full of extraordinary flavours and natural ingredients.
  • Our Raspberry and Lemon infusion is made with lemon peel for a bright, zesty kick, and a sprinkle of rose petals for a touch of sweetness.
  • Blended together with a medley of natural flavours, for a full-flavoured infusions that's guaranteed to delight the taste buds.
  • Biodegradable teabags and fully recycleable box
  • Don't forget to pop your teabag into the food waste bin
  • Twinings is registered trademark of R.Twinings and Company Limited

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • With a hint of rose petals
  • Sugar free
  • All natural ingredients
  • Caffeine free
  • Pack size: 40G
Information

Ingredients

Hibiscus, Rosehips, Blackberry Leaves, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (7%), Rose Petals (5%), Lemon Peel (5%), Liquorice Root, Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • One glass mug + one tea bag
  • Add boiling water
  • Wait 3 minutes
  • Enjoy!
  • Try cooling over ice and adding a slice of lemon for a refreshing iced tea

Number of uses

20 Servings

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444, visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at:
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml Brewed Infusion**
Energy 10 kJ / 2 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which sugars0 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g
**Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes-

