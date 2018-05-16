Ufit High Protein Milkshake Drink Chocolate 330Ml

Product Description
- Ufit High Prtn Milkshake Drink Chocolate 330ml
- Visit ufitdrinks.com to learn more about the power of protein and to view our range of nutritious drinks.
- A deliciously protein packed, fat free shake with no added sugar a source of vitamin C, with natural flavours.
- Ufit is a high protein Chocolate flavour milkshake drink with sweetener, natural flavours, added vitamins and contains naturally occurring sugars.
- Made from recycled plastic*.
- 100% Recyclable.
- *Our bottle is made from 51% recycled plastic.
- 25g Protein
- No Added Sugar
- Fat Free, 162 Calories
- With Natural Flavours & Added Vitamins
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Water, Milk Protein, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.4%), Inulin, Oat Fibre (Gluten), Vitamin & Mineral Blend: (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Selenium, Vitamin D2), Stabilisers: Gellan Gum, Carrageenan, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate, Salt, Sweetener: Sucralose
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereal containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before date: see side of pack.Keep sealed in a cool dry place. Keep refrigerated once opened and consume within 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well
- Drink chilled
Number of uses
This bottle contains 1 portion
Name and address
- Made for:
- Lacka Foods Ltd,
- Park House,
- Marlow,
- SL7 1FJ.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you so email us at info@lackafoods.com or call us on 01628 488 966
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|RI%* Per 100ml
|Energy (kJ)
|209
|690
|Energy (kcal)
|49
|162
|Fat (g)
|0.3
|1g
|of which saturates (g)
|0.2
|0.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|3.5
|11.6
|of which sugars (g)
|3.3
|10.9
|Fibre (g)
|1.5
|5
|Protein (g)
|7.5
|25
|Salt (g)
|0.13
|0.43
|Vitamin D (µg)
|0.33
|1.08
|6.5
|Vitamin E (mg)
|0.78
|2.57
|6.5
|Vitamin C (mg)
|5.2
|17.16
|6.5
|Selenium (µg)
|3.6
|11.88
|6.5
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
