Deliciously Ella Nutty Granola 450G

Product Description
- Baked gluten free oats, cashews, almonds, hazelnuts and maple syrup with sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.
- Cook with us
- For more recipes and ideas visit our community online:
- www.deliciouslyella.com
- Find more recipes in our cookbooks.
- Download our app for over 500 recipes, yoga & more.
- We love the nutty, crunchy texture of this recipe. To make it, we crush the hazelnuts, before tossing them with gluten free oats, maple syrup and orange juice. We then stir in cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds and bake it all to perfection. It takes time to create the perfect granola, so we make each bag in small batches.
- How We Like It:
- Berry Bowl
- With creamy coconut yoghurt and fresh berries.
- Breakfast Bars
- Mixed with maple syrup, almond butter and then baked into granola bars.
- About Us
- Deliciously Ella is a resource to help you live better and make vegetables cool. Starting with a personal blog, we've evolved into an app, recipe books, a deli, a range of plant-based food products, and a growing social media community that sits at the heart of what we do.
- 100% recyclable
- Bag - Recycle with bags at larger stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- With cashews, almonds & hazelnuts
- Plant-based deliciousness
- Gluten free
- High in fibre
- Source of protein
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Rolled Oats (60%), Mixed Nuts (13%), (Cashews (6%), Almonds (4%), Roasted Hazelnuts (3%)), Date Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Maple Syrup (4%), Sunflower Seeds (3%), Orange Juice (3%), Pumpkin Seeds (2%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Nuts, Oats
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep bag tightly closed and eat within a month or by date shown. For Best Before, see base of pack.
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
Return to
- hello@deliciouslyella.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g serving
|Energy
|1699kJ
|765kJ
|-
|405kcal
|182kcal
|Fat
|16.7g
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|48.6g
|21.9g
|of which sugars
|11.4g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|2.7g
|Protein
|12.4g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.02g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020