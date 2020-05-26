By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deliciously Ella Nutty Granola 450G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Deliciously Ella Nutty Granola 450G
£ 4.00
£0.89/100g

Product Description

  • Baked gluten free oats, cashews, almonds, hazelnuts and maple syrup with sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.
  • Cook with us
  • For more recipes and ideas visit our community online:
  • www.deliciouslyella.com
  • Find more recipes in our cookbooks.
  • Download our app for over 500 recipes, yoga & more.
  • We love the nutty, crunchy texture of this recipe. To make it, we crush the hazelnuts, before tossing them with gluten free oats, maple syrup and orange juice. We then stir in cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds and bake it all to perfection. It takes time to create the perfect granola, so we make each bag in small batches.
  • How We Like It:
  • Berry Bowl
  • With creamy coconut yoghurt and fresh berries.
  • Breakfast Bars
  • Mixed with maple syrup, almond butter and then baked into granola bars.
  • About Us
  • Deliciously Ella is a resource to help you live better and make vegetables cool. Starting with a personal blog, we've evolved into an app, recipe books, a deli, a range of plant-based food products, and a growing social media community that sits at the heart of what we do.
  • 100% recyclable
  • Bag - Recycle with bags at larger stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • With cashews, almonds & hazelnuts
  • Plant-based deliciousness
  • Gluten free
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 450G
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Rolled Oats (60%), Mixed Nuts (13%), (Cashews (6%), Almonds (4%), Roasted Hazelnuts (3%)), Date Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Maple Syrup (4%), Sunflower Seeds (3%), Orange Juice (3%), Pumpkin Seeds (2%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Nuts, Oats

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep bag tightly closed and eat within a month or by date shown. For Best Before, see base of pack.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g serving
Energy 1699kJ765kJ
-405kcal182kcal
Fat 16.7g7.5g
of which saturates 2.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate 48.6g21.9g
of which sugars 11.4g5.1g
Fibre 6.1g2.7g
Protein 12.4g5.6g
Salt 0.04g0.02g

