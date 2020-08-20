Mad Fish Sauvignon Blanc Wine 75Cl
- White wine of Australia
- This wine, produced from grapes grown in the South West of Western Australia, displays lively grassy aromas, fresh tropical fruit flavours & a crisp, clean aftertaste.
- Our family have been making MadFish wines since 1993. Our wines are named after Madfish Bay, a peaceful & remote beach where the pure, white sands meet the Southern Ocean.
- 9.8 UK units per bottle
- Wine of Western Australia
- Janice McDonald - Winemaker of the Year - Gourmet Traveller Awards 2018
- Pack size: 75CL
- Contains Sulphites & Milk
9.8
13.0% vol
Wine
Ambient
- Produced by:
- Burch Family Wines,
- Miamup Road,
- Cowaramup Western Australia 6284.
- Bottled for:
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
750ml ℮
