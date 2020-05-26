Product Description
- ONE GIN SAGE & APPLE 70CL
- At least 10% of our profits fund safe, clean water projects in the world's poorest communities. So far, The One Foundation has transformed the lives of over 3 million people.
- Find out more at thespiritofone.com
- The One Foundation is a UK Registered Charity No.1118810
- An orchard fresh twist on One "sage" Gin, this wonderfully smooth, aromatic spirit is a perfect balance of juniper, crisp russet apple and fresh English sage.
- We believe in exceptional spirits that make a difference
- 30.1 UK Units per bottle
- The spirit of One
- This bottle changes lives
- Every bottle funds clean water projects
- Produced in small batches in England
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
30.1
ABV
43% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For a gloriously fresh G&T, pour over ice with a premium tonic water and garnish with slices of apple.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Global Ethics Liquor Co Ltd.,
- Princes Road,
- Richmond,
- TW10 6DQ.
Return to
- Global Ethics Liquor Co Ltd.,
- Princes Road,
- Richmond,
- TW10 6DQ.
Net Contents
70cl ℮
