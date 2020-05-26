By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
One Gin Sage & Apple 70Cl

One Gin Sage & Apple 70Cl
£ 39.00
£55.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • ONE GIN SAGE & APPLE 70CL
  • At least 10% of our profits fund safe, clean water projects in the world's poorest communities. So far, The One Foundation has transformed the lives of over 3 million people.
  • Find out more at thespiritofone.com
  • The One Foundation is a UK Registered Charity No.1118810
  • #OneGoodGin
  • An orchard fresh twist on One "sage" Gin, this wonderfully smooth, aromatic spirit is a perfect balance of juniper, crisp russet apple and fresh English sage.
  • We believe in exceptional spirits that make a difference
  • 30.1 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officer recommends adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Please recycle
  • The spirit of One
  • This bottle changes lives
  • Every bottle funds clean water projects
  • Produced in small batches in England
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For a gloriously fresh G&T, pour over ice with a premium tonic water and garnish with slices of apple.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Global Ethics Liquor Co Ltd.,
  • Princes Road,
  • Richmond,
  • TW10 6DQ.



  
  
  
  

Net Contents

70cl ℮

