Terrys Chocolate Segsations 240G ..

Terrys Chocolate Segsations 240G ..
£ 3.00
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of chocolates. With crunchy toffee flavour caramel pieces (1.2 %), popping candy (0.8 %) and crisped rice (0.6 %).
  • Exploding candy, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, milk crunchy, toffee crunch
  • All made with real orange oil
  • 5 delicious flavours
  • Don't be a square, these are to share
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm Shea), Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476, E471), Orange Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Salt, Flavouring, Carbon Dioxide, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.

Number of uses

Approximately 34 pieces per pack

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.

Return to

  • Consumer careline, 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.
  • www.terryschocolate.com
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.
  • We do our best to ensure each flavour is present, but we regret that we cannot guarantee it 100 %.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1 piece (6.9 g)%* / Per 1 piece (6.9 g)
Energy2168 kJ150 kJ2 %
-519 kcal36 kcal
Fat28 g1.9 g3 %
of which Saturates 17 g1.2g6 %
Carbohydrate59 g4.1 g2 %
of which Sugars57 g3.9 g4 %
Fibre3.2 g< 0.5 g
Protein5.5 g< 0.5 g1 %
Salt0.23 g0.02 g<1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Approximately 34 pieces per pack---

