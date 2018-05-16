Terrys Chocolate Segsations 240G ..

Product Description
- An assortment of chocolates. With crunchy toffee flavour caramel pieces (1.2 %), popping candy (0.8 %) and crisped rice (0.6 %).
- Exploding candy, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, milk crunchy, toffee crunch
- All made with real orange oil
- 5 delicious flavours
- Don't be a square, these are to share
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm Shea), Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476, E471), Orange Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Salt, Flavouring, Carbon Dioxide, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Wheat.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.
Number of uses
Approximately 34 pieces per pack
Name and address
- Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1 piece (6.9 g)
|%* / Per 1 piece (6.9 g)
|Energy
|2168 kJ
|150 kJ
|2 %
|-
|519 kcal
|36 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|1.9 g
|3 %
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|1.2g
|6 %
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|4.1 g
|2 %
|of which Sugars
|57 g
|3.9 g
|4 %
|Fibre
|3.2 g
|< 0.5 g
|Protein
|5.5 g
|< 0.5 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0.23 g
|0.02 g
|<1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 34 pieces per pack
|-
|-
|-
