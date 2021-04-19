Najma Mini Chicken Smoked Sausages 400G

Happy kids and happy mama!
Happy kids and clean plates
Nasty.
Disgusting. Smell like wet dog, sweaty socks and cat pee. I nearly vomited. Took ages to get rid of the smell from the house. Please take these off the shelf. I would not wish these on my worst enemy. Does anybody at Tesco actually try the food? I dare you to cook these in the customer service dept.
Disappointed
I purchased these sausages as the thaminas sausages were out of stock and have not returned back to being in stock. The sausages were horrible and not loved like thamina sausages most went in the bin. I purchased it another 2 time’s but had to bin it as it had such a strong foul smell, Tesco’s was contacted. I don’t know why good products always either get discontinued or improved when no improvement is needed!!
Tasty
Hmmm yummy according to my kids.