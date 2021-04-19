We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Najma Mini Chicken Smoked Sausages 400G

Najma Mini Chicken Smoked Sausages 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Smoked and Cooked Chicken Sausage.
  • Share your favourite recipes using our Najma products.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to Eat
  • Enjoy Hot or Cold
  • No Artificial Colours
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Meat (75%), Water, Chicken Skins, Potato Starch, Salt, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Soya Protein, Vegetable Protein Hydrolysate (Sunflower, Corn), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Triphosphates, Sodium Citrates), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Spice Extracts, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Celery and Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'Use by' date.Do not exceed use by date printed on the label. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: This product is ready to eat. However if you wish to enjoy this product hot, please see re-heating instructions below:
Remove product from the packaging and place in a pan of simmering water for 3 minutes. Ensure that the product is hot throughout before serving.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Golden Acre Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • KT16 6EJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Golden Acre Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • KT16 6EJ,
  • UK.
  • EU: GA Foods Ltd.,
  • Oakland,
  • FoodCentral,
  • St Margaret's,
  • Co Dublin,
  • Ireland,
  • K67 P7E7.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:743kJ/ 180kcal
Fat:12.0g
of which saturates:3.2g
Carbohydrate:2.3g
of which sugars:0.3g
Fibre:1.9g
Protein:14.7g
Salt:2.1g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Happy kids and happy mama!

5 stars

Happy kids and clean plates

Nasty.

1 stars

Disgusting. Smell like wet dog, sweaty socks and cat pee. I nearly vomited. Took ages to get rid of the smell from the house. Please take these off the shelf. I would not wish these on my worst enemy. Does anybody at Tesco actually try the food? I dare you to cook these in the customer service dept.

Disappointed

1 stars

I purchased these sausages as the thaminas sausages were out of stock and have not returned back to being in stock. The sausages were horrible and not loved like thamina sausages most went in the bin. I purchased it another 2 time’s but had to bin it as it had such a strong foul smell, Tesco’s was contacted. I don’t know why good products always either get discontinued or improved when no improvement is needed!!

Tasty

4 stars

Hmmm yummy according to my kids.

