Cadbury Cookie Bites 90G
- Energy564 kJ 135 kcal7%
- Fat6.6 g9%
- Saturates3.5 g18%
- Sugars9.2 g10%
- Salt0.25 g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2104 kJ
Product Description
- Mini biscuits with chocolate chips (16 %) and a milk chocolate bottom (17 %).
- Not suitable for vegetarians.
- Milk chocolate dipped mini cookies
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dextrose, Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E442, E492, E476), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1 portion = 26.8 g. 3-4 portions per bag
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 10 biscuits (26.8 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2104 kJ
|564 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|503 kcal
|135 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|25 g
|6.6 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|3.5 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|17 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|34 g
|9.2 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|3.1 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|5.7 g
|1.5 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.92 g
|0.25 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
