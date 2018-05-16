By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Cookie Bites 90G

Cadbury Cookie Bites 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

New

Each 26.8 g contains
  • Energy564 kJ 135 kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.6 g
    9%
  • Saturates3.5 g
    18%
  • Sugars9.2 g
    10%
  • Salt0.25 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2104 kJ

Product Description

  • Mini biscuits with chocolate chips (16 %) and a milk chocolate bottom (17 %).
  • Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • Milk chocolate dipped mini cookies
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dextrose, Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E442, E492, E476), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 portion = 26.8 g. 3-4 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 10 biscuits (26.8 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2104 kJ564 kJ8400 kJ /
-503 kcal135 kcal2000 kcal
Fat25 g6.6 g70 g
of which Saturates13 g3.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate63 g17 g260 g
of which Sugars34 g9.2 g90 g
Fibre3.1 g0.8 g-
Protein5.7 g1.5 g50 g
Salt0.92 g0.25 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

