Tesco Finest 2pk Lemon cheesecake slices 180g
- Energy1270kJ 304kcal15%
- Fat17.1g24%
- Saturates9.7g49%
- Sugars20.4g23%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1411kJ / 338kcal
Product Description
- Baked Sicilian lemon cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with a lemon glaze.
- To create this indulgent experience, our chefs have taken inspiration from world famous New York cheesecake recipes. We slow bake our cheesecake to achieve a creamy, tangy Sicilian lemon flavour to complement the crumbly biscuit base. It is then topped with a lemon glaze to add an intense zesty flavour.
- Slowly baked creamy Sicilian lemon cheesecake with a lemon glaze to add to its intense zesty flavour.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (20%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Lemon Glaze (14%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Lutein)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soured Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Lemon Juice (3.5%), Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle Collar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e (2x90g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (90g)
|Energy
|1411kJ / 338kcal
|1270kJ / 304kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|17.1g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|37.8g
|34.0g
|Sugars
|22.6g
|20.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.6g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
