We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 2pk Lemon cheesecake slices 180g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest 2pk Lemon cheesecake slices 180g
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy1270kJ 304kcal
    15%
  • Fat17.1g
    24%
  • Saturates9.7g
    49%
  • Sugars20.4g
    23%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1411kJ / 338kcal

Product Description

  • Baked Sicilian lemon cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with a lemon glaze.
  • To create this indulgent experience, our chefs have taken inspiration from world famous New York cheesecake recipes. We slow bake our cheesecake to achieve a creamy, tangy Sicilian lemon flavour to complement the crumbly biscuit base. It is then topped with a lemon glaze to add an intense zesty flavour.
  • Slowly baked creamy Sicilian lemon cheesecake with a lemon glaze to add to its intense zesty flavour.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (20%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Lemon Glaze (14%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Lutein)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soured Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Lemon Juice (3.5%), Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle Collar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e (2x90g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (90g)
Energy1411kJ / 338kcal1270kJ / 304kcal
Fat19.0g17.1g
Saturates10.8g9.7g
Carbohydrate37.8g34.0g
Sugars22.6g20.4g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein3.6g3.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here