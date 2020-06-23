Toblerone Chocolate Cheesecake 430G
Product Description
- A Baked Cheesecake on a Chocolate Flavoured Biscuit Base Topped with Toblerone's Milk Chocolate.
- Vegetarian
- Halal Certification Europe
- Pack size: 430G
Information
Ingredients
Biscuit Crumb (18%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate (E500), Ammonium Bicarbonate (E503), Salt), Single Cream (Milk), Toblerone (13%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Honey (3%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1.6%), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Egg White, Flavouring), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Skimmed Milk, Full Fat Soft Cheese (9%) (Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Milk Solids, Salt, Cornflour, Lactic Culture (Milk), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate (E202)), Sugar, Whole Egg, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Cocoa Powder (1%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Flavouring, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (E471) (from Vegetable Origin), Starter Culture (Milk)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Tree Nut (Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio and Hazelnut) and Peanut
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C. Once defrosted keep at +5°C and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once thawed!
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions: For best results, remove all packaging whilst product is frozen. Place on a serving tray or plate and defrost covered in a refrigerator for approximately 4-5 hours.
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 6
Name and address
- Vittles Foods Ltd,
- 62 Boston Road,
- Beaumont Leys,
- Leicester,
- UK,
- LE4 1AW.
Return to
- If you have any comments about our cake, please contact hello@vittlescakes.co.uk quoting the information in the Best Before Box.
- Please visit www.vittlescakes.co.uk
Net Contents
430g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 72g Serving
|Energy (kj)
|1469
|1058
|Energy (kcal)
|396
|285
|Fat (g)
|26
|18.7
|of which saturates (g)
|10.3
|7.4
|Carbohydrates (g)
|33.4
|24
|of which sugars (g)
|19.1
|13.8
|Protein (g)
|5.7
|4.1
|Salt (g)
|0.3
|0.2
|Sodium (mg)
|0.15
|0.11
