Toblerone Chocolate Cheesecake 430G

Toblerone Chocolate Cheesecake 430G
Product Description

  • A Baked Cheesecake on a Chocolate Flavoured Biscuit Base Topped with Toblerone's Milk Chocolate.
  • A delicious baked cheesecake on a chocolate flavoured biscuit base topped with Toblerone's smooth milk chocolate.
  • Vegetarian
  • Halal Certification Europe
  • Pack size: 430G

Information

Ingredients

Biscuit Crumb (18%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate (E500), Ammonium Bicarbonate (E503), Salt), Single Cream (Milk), Toblerone (13%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Honey (3%), Milk Fat, Almonds (1.6%), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Egg White, Flavouring), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Skimmed Milk, Full Fat Soft Cheese (9%) (Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Milk Solids, Salt, Cornflour, Lactic Culture (Milk), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate (E202)), Sugar, Whole Egg, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Cocoa Powder (1%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Flavouring, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (E471) (from Vegetable Origin), Starter Culture (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Tree Nut (Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio and Hazelnut) and Peanut

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. Once defrosted keep at +5°C and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once thawed!

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions: For best results, remove all packaging whilst product is frozen. Place on a serving tray or plate and defrost covered in a refrigerator for approximately 4-5 hours.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 6

Name and address

  • Vittles Foods Ltd,
  • 62 Boston Road,
  • Beaumont Leys,
  • Leicester,
  • UK,
  • LE4 1AW.

Return to

  • If you have any comments about our cake, please contact hello@vittlescakes.co.uk quoting the information in the Best Before Box.
  • Please visit www.vittlescakes.co.uk

Net Contents

430g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 72g Serving
Energy (kj)14691058
Energy (kcal)396285
Fat (g)2618.7
of which saturates (g)10.37.4
Carbohydrates (g)33.424
of which sugars (g)19.113.8
Protein (g)5.74.1
Salt (g)0.30.2
Sodium (mg)0.150.11

