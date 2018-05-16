By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Little Yeos Organic Apple & Pear Yogurt 90g

Little Yeos Organic Apple & Pear Yogurt 90g
£ 0.75
£0.83/100g

New

Product Description

  • Whole Milk Yogurt Blended with an Apple and Pear Compote
  • For more tips and recipes for your little one visit www.yeovalley.co.uk/kids
  • Contains the following live cultures: Lactobacillus bulgaricus, Streptococcus thermophilus.
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • A great start for your baby! Our Little Yeos whole milk fruit yogurt pouches are the perfect way to start your little ones off on their foodie adventures. Made with real fruit purees, sugars only from milk and fruit, and containing live cultures for happy tummies, our yogurt pouches are the perfect snack that little ones love and parents can trust; so much so our Pouches have won three awards in the Loved By Parents Awards 2020.
  • Top Tip - Research shows that babies and toddlers sleep better at night if they've had some fresh air and sunshine during the day. So it's definitely worth a walk or play outdoors to help your little one sleep better!
  • Being organic means we're keeping chemical pesticides and fertilisers out of our farms, which mean fewer chemicals in the food chain and in little tummies.
  • Our yummy organic dairy goodness is now available in Pouches for little ones on the go!
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • Find out how to recycle this pouch at yeovalley.co.uk/recycle
  • Fully recyclable with our recycling partner Enval*
  • *Recyclable using the Enval process. See www.yeovalley.co.uk/put-nature-first for more information.
  • Always Organic
  • No mess, no stress and never any nasties
  • Perfect for Little Adventures
  • Live Cultures for Happy Tummies
  • Sugars from Milk & Fruit
  • Made with British whole milk and real fruit juices
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • No bits and nothing artificial
  • Great for weaning
  • Pack size: 90G
Information

Ingredients

Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Concentrated Grape Juice, Water, Organic Apple Purée (2.5%), Organic Pear Purée (2.5%), Milk Protein, Organic Maize Starch, Lactase Enzyme, Natural Apple Flavouring, Natural Pear Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Please Keep Refrigerated.

Warnings

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS4O 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS4O 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy323kJ/77kcal
Fat3.4g
of which saturates2.1g
Carbohydrate7.8g
of which sugars7.4g
Protein3.8g
Salt*0.09g
Calcium130mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
+16% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT! PLEASE REMOVE CAP BEFORE GIVING TO CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

