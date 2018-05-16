By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strong Roots Asian Style Greens 425G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Strong Roots Asian Style Greens 425G
£ 3.00
£7.06/kg
One Serving 106g (as consumed) contains:
  • Energy351kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.5g
    7%
  • Saturates4.5g
    21%
  • Sugars2.3g
    2%
  • Salt0.60g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ

Product Description

  • Individually quick frozen vegetable mix with a vegan butter.
  • Spinach, Savoy Cabbage, Parsnip & Kale Lightly Glazed In A Vegan Butter With A Hint Of Garlic & Chilli
  • Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realised early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
  • "Strong Roots Is About Knowing Where You're From So You Can Grow To Where You Want To Be."
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in sugar
  • GMO free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 425G
Information

Ingredients

Spinach 30%, Savoy Cabbage 30%, Parsnip 19%, Curly Kale 15%, Coconut Oil, Salt, Garlic <1%, Red Chilli <1%, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Sugar, Spices, Dextrose, Onion, Lemongrass Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper

Storage

Keep Frozen At -18 °C. Once Defrosted, Do Not Refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances may vary.
This is a guideline only.

Hob
Instructions: Add to a pre-heated pan. Add 1 tbsp water while stirring the product at medium temperature for 6-8 minutes.

Oven cook
Instructions: Evenly spread on a baking tray, bake for 10-12 minutes. Stir halfway through.

Number of uses

This bag contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Strong Roots.,
  • The Root System,
  • 10 Terminus Mills,
  • Clonskeagh Road,
  • Dublin 6,

Return to

  • What's The Story?
  • We would love to hear from you and even have a chat about anything so please get in touch! Do you need some inspiration or want to know more about our products? Check out below for more information www.strongroots.com
Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer Serving (106g) as consumed
Energy334kJ351kJ
-81kcal84kcal
Fat6.0g5.5g
of which saturates4.9g4.5g
Carbohydrate3.3g5.0g
of which sugars1.8g2.3g
Fibre2.8g3.1g
Protein1.8g2.2g
Salt0.59g0.60g
This bag contains 4 servings--

Using Product Information

