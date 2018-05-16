Strong Roots Asian Style Greens 425G

- Energy351kJ 84kcal4%
- Fat5.5g7%
- Saturates4.5g21%
- Sugars2.3g2%
- Salt0.60g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ
Product Description
- Individually quick frozen vegetable mix with a vegan butter.
- YouTube
- Spinach, Savoy Cabbage, Parsnip & Kale Lightly Glazed In A Vegan Butter With A Hint Of Garlic & Chilli
- Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realised early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
- "Strong Roots Is About Knowing Where You're From So You Can Grow To Where You Want To Be."
- Local Recycling Centre.
- Check with Waste Management
- Source of fibre
- Low in sugar
- GMO free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 425G
- Source of fibre
- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
Spinach 30%, Savoy Cabbage 30%, Parsnip 19%, Curly Kale 15%, Coconut Oil, Salt, Garlic <1%, Red Chilli <1%, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Sugar, Spices, Dextrose, Onion, Lemongrass Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper
Storage
Keep Frozen At -18 °C. Once Defrosted, Do Not Refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances may vary.
This is a guideline only.
Hob
Instructions: Add to a pre-heated pan. Add 1 tbsp water while stirring the product at medium temperature for 6-8 minutes.
Oven cook
Instructions: Evenly spread on a baking tray, bake for 10-12 minutes. Stir halfway through.
Number of uses
This bag contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Made for:
- Strong Roots.,
- The Root System,
- 10 Terminus Mills,
- Clonskeagh Road,
- Dublin 6,
Return to
- What's The Story?
- We would love to hear from you and even have a chat about anything so please get in touch! Do you need some inspiration or want to know more about our products? Check out below for more information www.strongroots.com
- Strong Roots.,
- The Root System,
- 10 Terminus Mills,
- Clonskeagh Road,
- Dublin 6,
- D06 F2H7,
- IE.
- The Canopy - 75b Great Eastern Street,
- London,
- EC2A 3HN,
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per Serving (106g) as consumed
|Energy
|334kJ
|351kJ
|-
|81kcal
|84kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|5.5g
|of which saturates
|4.9g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|5.0g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|3.1g
|Protein
|1.8g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.59g
|0.60g
|This bag contains 4 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020