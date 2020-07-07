By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Babybel Mini Mixed Pack 9 X 20G

Babybel Mini Mixed Pack 9 X 20G
£ 2.50
£1.39/100g

Product Description

  • Cheese, cheese specialities made with Cheddar & Emmental
  • Green Dot
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Warnings

  • To avoid choking hazards for children under 4, cut into bite-size pieces.

Name and address

  • Bel B.P. 114,
  • 92151 Suresnes Cedex,
  • France.
  • Bel UK Ltd,
  • 160 London Road,
  • Sevenoaks,

  • Consumer careline:
  • 0800 030 4594 (GB)
  • 1 800 904 000 (ROI)
  • www.babybel.com
  • Bel UK Ltd,
  • 160 London Road,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • TN13 2JA.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

9 x 20g ℮

Safety information

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cheddar Cheese 94% (made using Pasteurised Milk), Water, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 1540 kJ
    -371 kcal
    Fat 31 g
    of which saturates 21 g
    Carbohydrate < 0,1 g
    of which sugars < 0,1 g
    Protein 23 g
    Salt 1,8 g
    Calcium 630 mg (79%*)
    Information

    Ingredients

    Cheeses (of which 20% Emmental) (made from Pasteurised Milk), Water, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 1320 kJ
    -317 kcal
    Fat 25 g
    of which saturates 17 g
    Carbohydrate < 0,1 g
    of which sugars < 0,1 g
    Protein 23 g
    Salt 1,5 g
    Calcium 760 mg (95%*)
    Information

    Ingredients

    Natural Cheese (made from Pasteurised Milk)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 1279 kJ
    -308 kcal
    Fat 24 g
    of which saturates 16 g
    Carbohydrate < 0,1 g
    of which sugars < 0,1 g
    Protein 23 g
    Salt 1,8 g
    Calcium 700 mg (88%*)

