Babybel Mini Mixed Pack 9 X 20G
New
Product Description
- Cheese, cheese specialities made with Cheddar & Emmental
- Green Dot
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Warnings
- To avoid choking hazards for children under 4, cut into bite-size pieces.
Name and address
- Bel B.P. 114,
- 92151 Suresnes Cedex,
- France.
- Bel UK Ltd,
- 160 London Road,
- Sevenoaks,
Return to
- Consumer careline:
- 0800 030 4594 (GB)
- 1 800 904 000 (ROI)
- www.babybel.com
- Bel UK Ltd,
- 160 London Road,
- Sevenoaks,
- TN13 2JA.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
9 x 20g ℮
Safety information
To avoid choking hazards for children under 4, cut into bite-size pieces.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Original x3
- Cheddar Variety x3
- Emmental Variety x3
Information
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese 94% (made using Pasteurised Milk), Water, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 1540 kJ - 371 kcal Fat 31 g of which saturates 21 g Carbohydrate < 0,1 g of which sugars < 0,1 g Protein 23 g Salt 1,8 g Calcium 630 mg (79%*)
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Original x3
- Cheddar Variety x3
- Emmental Variety x3
Information
Ingredients
Cheeses (of which 20% Emmental) (made from Pasteurised Milk), Water, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 1320 kJ - 317 kcal Fat 25 g of which saturates 17 g Carbohydrate < 0,1 g of which sugars < 0,1 g Protein 23 g Salt 1,5 g Calcium 760 mg (95%*)
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Original x3
- Cheddar Variety x3
- Emmental Variety x3
Information
Ingredients
Natural Cheese (made from Pasteurised Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 1279 kJ - 308 kcal Fat 24 g of which saturates 16 g Carbohydrate < 0,1 g of which sugars < 0,1 g Protein 23 g Salt 1,8 g Calcium 700 mg (88%*)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020